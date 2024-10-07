 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

What car does Mo Salah drive?

Last updated : 07 October 2024 By Footymad

Mo Salah is a Liverpool legend and, as such, has to have a car to match his credibility.

We can reveal that the Egyptian King drives a bright orange McLaren 750s!

With a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine it can go from 0-60 in 2.8 seconds. It is a beast of a machine and one worthy of Salah.

 

 

If you're looking for a supercar driving experience look no further than Trackdays! With hundreds of deals at racing tracks around the country there is sure to be one for you!