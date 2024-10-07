What car does Mo Salah drive?

Mo Salah is a Liverpool legend and, as such, has to have a car to match his credibility.

We can reveal that the Egyptian King drives a bright orange McLaren 750s!

With a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine it can go from 0-60 in 2.8 seconds. It is a beast of a machine and one worthy of Salah.

Simplesmente filmaram o Salah com seu carro na estrada ontem.pic.twitter.com/GAvqMvhCRn — Central Liverpool Brasil (@central_lfc_br) October 7, 2023

