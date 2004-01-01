What will Wirtz's shirt number be? Last Updated : 15-Jun-2025 by Gary Purvis

Florian Wirtz is on his way to Liverpool, when he returns from his holiday. The Premier League champions have agreed a £116m fee with Bayer Leverkusen for the German attacking midfielder.

Having already expressed his desire to join Liverpool rather than Bayern Munich, it is now only a formality to agree terms on a contract and undergo a medical.

There's already talk about his new shirt number though. Hid preferred number 10 is already taken by Alexis Mac Allister, so it is believed he will take the numbewr 27, as previously worn by Divock Oirigi and also Darwin Nunez.