Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Why do Liverpool fans boo the England national anthem?
Tweet
...
Read more here
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
40 years ago today
26 Mar 21:06 - Creator Supremes, 200 views 1 replies
Future Anfield expansion could see capacity reduced
26 Mar 15:10 - LFC Click, 236 views 1 replies
Liverpool Legends 2 Celtic Legends 0
25 Mar 21:00 - LFC Click, 512 views 8 replies
International Break
23 Mar 23:20 - miller0863, 1531 views 45 replies
Gakpo pulls out of Netherlands squad ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers
23 Mar 20:30 - LFC Click, 127 views 0 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards