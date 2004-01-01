Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Why wasn't Diogo Jota sent off against Tottenham?
Tweet
Why Diogo Jota wasn't sent off after kicking Oliver Skipp in the head during Liverpool's bonkers 4-3 Premier League victory over Tottenham.
Ryan Mason had been flung around several loops of an emotional rollercoaster by the time Diogo Jota and Oliver Skipp clashed in the 80th minute.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Your team v Brentford
03 May 23:51 - Insidious, 207 views 6 replies
Match Thread: Liverpool v Fulham
03 May 21:27 - miller0863, 2581 views 90 replies
Liverpool v Fulham: Head-to-head Stats
03 May 18:28 - LFC Click, 59 views 0 replies
Midweeks other games Wednesday 3rd May - Thursday 4th May
03 May 00:02 - Nineteenx, 223 views 4 replies
Klopp reflects on Tierney clash
02 May 18:16 - LFC Click, 137 views 1 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards