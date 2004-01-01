Teams
Why would Liverpool want Dominik Szoboszlai?
Liverpool are closing in on Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. What's so good about him?
It is a summer of overhaul for Liverpool's midfield with a host of players departing the club and a whole lot of new ones needing to come in.
90min
