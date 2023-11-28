The Shankly Gates

Shankly's widow, Nessie formally unlocked the Gates in a quiet ceremony with the late John W. Smith, Graeme Souness and Bob Paisley on 26th August 1982, 11 months after Shankly died.

Across the Gates are the words 'You'll Never Walk Alone', the Gerry and the Pacemakers' hit that Liverpool fans adopted as the club's anthem.

Originally located at the Anfield Road entrance to the main stand car park, they have now been moved to the entrance of the Centenary Stand car park after the development of the new main stand.