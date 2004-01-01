Darwin Nunez sets unwanted Premier League record as Liverpool see off Chelsea

Darwin Nunez set an unwanted Premier League record in Liverpool's 4-1 thumping of Chelsea, hitting the woodwork an unprecedented four times.
As noted by Opta, Nunez has now become the first player since records began in 2003 to hit the woodwork four times in a single Premier League game.
"Nunez had an insane first half, impossible to defend, really good," manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match. "It's the first time since we counted that a player hit woodwork four times in a game and he missed a penalty.
"He was really disappointed with himself about missing the penalty, but he is a handful. It was really hard for him. You could see at half-time that he was upset with himself - he missed a header too in the second half, but then he created a goal.
"It's crazy that he creates so many. We scored four goals, so who cares about the ones he didn't score? He will score goals, it will come. He is in outstanding shape, still a bit unlucky, so it's all fine."