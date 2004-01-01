 
Jurgen Klopp gives bleak assessment of Liverpool's Premier League title hopes

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool need to 'play better football' if they are to finish this season as Premier League champions, but still need a 'crisis' at both Manchester City and Arsenal too.
Source : 90min