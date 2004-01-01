 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Jurgen Klopp lined up for Borussia Dortmund reunion in new role - report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could return to former club Borussia Dortmund as their 'head of football', according to a report.
Source : 90min