Jurgen Klopp responds to question over Mohamed Salah's dipping form

Jurgen Klopp is "not particularly concerned" about Mohamed Salah's form after a disappointing performance as Liverpool exited the Europa League at the hands of Atalanta on Thursday night.
Source : 90min