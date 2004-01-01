'Maybe I'll extend' - Pep Guardiola reacts to Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Jurgen Klopp's surprising Liverpool exit, hailing his Reds side as his 'best rival'.
When asked if he will miss Klopp, Guardiola replied: "I will sleep better! The games against Liverpool have almost been a nightmare. Of course he will be missed. I was shocked like everyone. I felt listening to the news that a part of Man City will lose something.
"We cannot define our period together here without him. We cannot define our period without Liverpool. It's impossible. They've been our biggest rival and personally he's been the best rival I've ever had in my life.
"The Premier League are going to miss him, the charisma and his personality. And especially the way his teams play. It's always been a pleasure to respect his approach, how positive it is no matter what. The fans are going to try to win the game. Of course, I wish him all the best. It's always tough, but from now on Liverpool will be tougher.
"Maybe it's my opinion, he won't admit it, but he will be back. I know it. Maybe in 10 years' time, I don't know, he said he needs to recharge his energy. That's his personality and his energy. He'll be back at the national team, another team, somewhere, I don't know.
"Football needs personalities like him. My dream is I hope we can have dinners together and all the drink we deserve to take."