Want a signed, framed Trent Alexander-Arnold shirt?

Jamie Carragher's 23 Foundation are selling this fantastic piece of memorabilia that would look perfect on the wall of any Liverpool fan's home.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is considered by many as the best young right back in the world! Not bad for a young Scouser who only made his first team debut 3 years ago.

An England International Trent has already won the Champions League Trophy with his beloved Liverpool FC and is a firm favourite with the legions of reds around the planet.

This beautiful framed shirt can be purchased from the 23 Foundation with all profits going to our charitable causes.

Each frame is £275 plus a flat rate of £25 for packaging and shipping in UK/Europe.

(If you are based outside of Europe the shipping charge is £45)

Each frame will be accompanied by our unique certificate of authenticity and shipping times vary from 7 to 21 days depending on your location.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

(Please note that we cannot send frames to Africa, South America, The Middle East and some parts of Asia)

About the 23 Foundation