Lallana will be missed

Adam Lallana will be out of contract at the end of the season and the 32-year-old midfielder will end his six-year spell with Liverpool.

“It’s clear that Adam will leave the club in the summer,” said Jurgen Klopp. “For now, I miss already everything about him and in this moment he is still here.

“He is an outstanding player and he is one of the most influential players on the training quality I’ve ever had in my life.

“He is one of the most important players since my time here so I wish him only the best for the future.

“From my point of view, he is already a legend here so he can now be a legend somewhere else from next season on.”