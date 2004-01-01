10 Must-Have Christmas Gifts for Liverpool Supporters

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're reading this, you're probably looking for the perfect gift to buy the Liverpool supporter in your life.

As one of the biggest clubs on the face of this planet we call Earth, there's a lot of Liverpool-related goodness to be found on the internet, but to save you the effort of searching through it all for inspiration, we at 90min have done the dirty work for you.

Here are 10 of the best gifts for any Liverpool supporter.

1. Liverpool Home Stadium Shirt 2020/21

Let's start off easy. Every Liverpool fan wants the current season's home shirt.



It's the first to be sponsored by Nike as well, so it's part of history. Future generations will thank you for buying this shirt.



Get yours from Kitbag for £55.96.

2. LFC Emblem Christmas Decoration

It's Christmas. You want a Liverpool-themed Christmas gift. Here you go.



Get yours from the Liverpool store for £6.

3. LFC Pilsner Pint Glass

You want to make sure that everybody knows you support Liverpool, and the best way to do that is to pull out a glass covered in the famous crest.



If you can't get to the stadium for a drink, this is your best option.



Get yours from the Liverpool store for £10.

4. Jurgen Klopp: Notes on a Season

A lot went on in the 2019/20 season for Liverpool. There was the COVID-19 shutdown and the bizarre FA Cup campaign, and... oh yeah, the record-breaking Premier League title win.



Who better to recount their memories than the man who had the best view of all, Jurgen Klopp.



Get yours from Amazon for £7.85

5. Istanbul 05 Medal

Despite all the fun of the last few seasons, there is no bigger moment in recent Liverpool history than the 2004/05 Champions League final.



Memories of Istanbul are high on the wish list of any supporter, and this replica winner's medal is one of the coolest souvenirs you'll find.



Get yours from the Liverpool store for £12.

6. Blackout Retro 01-03 Tee

There's just something special about blackout shirts.



The Liverpool shirt from 2001-03 is one of the most iconic around, and it's now been given that extra touch of class.



Get yours from the Liverpool store for £25

7. 1988/89 Candy Home Shirt

You can't go wrong with a retro shirt. Older fans love the nostalgia and younger fans love the vintage look. Everyone's a winner.



Get yours from Kitbag for £30.

8. Fleece Joggers

Christmas is all about relaxing, so throw on these joggers, kick back and enjoy the festivities.



Get yours from Kitbag for £37/46

9. Personalised Liverpool Key Ring

The perfect stocking filler, a personalised keyring.



You'll have to do some of the work with this one, we don't know which name and number you want on the back.



Or just get 'Your Name'. It's your gift.



Get yours from UK Soccer Shop for £8.96

10. Liverpool FC Monopoly Board Game

If you're one of those households who like whipping out a board game on Christmas, why not try Liverpool Monopoly?



You'll have to get past the fact that Philippe Coutinho is on the box, but that's a small price to pay.



Get yours from Amazon for £28.99.