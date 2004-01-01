10 Possible Destinations for Atalanta Star Alejandro Gomez - Ranked

Atalanta and Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez have undoubtedly been one of the greatest love stories in recent calcio history, but that romance has gone from Romeo and Juliet to Maxi Lopez and Wanda Nara. And right now, we're at the 'Mauro Icardi' stage.

The unbreakable bond between the Argentine and the Italian club has somehow been penetrated, with rumours rife of a physical altercation between Gomez and coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The glorious little man | MB Media/Getty Images

Gomez has embodied Atalanta during his six years at the club, taking them from relegation candidates to title contenders in half a decade.

He has also gone from being one of the most underrated players in world football to chucking himself onto the map with some incredible displays in the Champions League, forming the deadliest trident in Europe alongside Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata.

His relationship with the fans is one of the strongest connections in football, but hearts broke all over Bergamo on Monday when he announced that he would be leaving the club. So, the time is nigh.