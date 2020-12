10 Possible Destinations for Atalanta Star Alejandro Gomez - Ranked

Atalanta and Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez have undoubtedly been one of the greatest love stories in recent calcio history, but that romance has gone from Romeo and Juliet to Maxi Lopez and Wanda Nara. And right now, we're at the 'Mauro Icardi' stage.

The unbreakable bond between the Argentine and the Italian club has somehow been penetrated, with rumours rife of a physical altercation between Gomez and coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The glorious little man | MB Media/Getty Images

Gomez has embodied Atalanta during his six years at the club, taking them from relegation candidates to title contenders in half a decade.

He has also gone from being one of the most underrated players in world football to chucking himself onto the map with some incredible displays in the Champions League, forming the deadliest trident in Europe alongside Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata.

His relationship with the fans is one of the strongest connections in football, but hearts broke all over Bergamo on Monday when he announced that he would be leaving the club. So, the time is nigh.

Gomez is known for his love of dancing and his contagious, smiley personality in Italy, which is one of the many reasons why Atalanta supporters will be devastated to see their captain leave. Alas, he is set to Cha Cha Slide his way out of the Stadio di Bergamo door for a cut-price in January, and Europe's big boys are circling their prey.

But who's gonna be the lucky club? 90min assesses Gomez's options and ranks them from the worst fit to the best.

10. Inter

"Why am I being linked with this non-wing-back?!" | Enrico Locci/Getty Images

I know what you're thinking - Gomez is not a wing-back, and would possibly be as pointless a signing as Christian Eriksen - but Inter work in mysterious ways.



Antonio Conte loves experience and winners, and Papu would certainly add those traits to his team. On top of that, the Argentine is keen not to stray too far from his current home, making Milan a perfect destination. Is I Nerazzuri the right fit though? Nah, absolutely not.

9. SS Lazio

Lazio have not been in top form in Serie A this season | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lazio have got some excellent attacking players at their disposal, but their squad is lacking serious depth. Le Aquile are fortunate that they possess a genuine goalscorer in Ciro Immobile, but when suppliers Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are missing, there's not much else to go on.



So, Gomez would be a brilliant signing for the Eagles. Unfortunately, spending any form of money can be a rarity in the Italian capital, and with Lazio struggling in Serie A, it'd hardly be a step up for the Argentine.

8. SSC Napoli

Club captain Lorenzo Insigne | Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Another Serie A club who surely would view Gomez as a great coup, SSC Napoli are always in with a shout. I Partenopei play some great football under Gennaro Gattuso, and he'd welcome another attacking superstar under his wing.



The main stumbling block however, is club captain and local hero Lorenzo Insigne. The Napoli legend plays the exact same role in a similar vein to that of Gomez, making his arrival a slight overkill in that position. It can only end in tears.

7. FC Cincinnati

The boys | Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It is entirely possible, however, that Gomez's love for Atalanta and the people of Bergamo would leave him feeling uncomfortable, should he move to another Italian team. So what about ripping up MLS?



The forward is believed to have held talks with the club over a possible move, and could wave goodbye to European football forever. Don't go, Papu.

6. Inter Miami CF

Higuain enjoying himself in MLS | Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Now for the fun MLS link. There is less talk of this one, but it's way more interesting. Inter Miami are on the rise, and the arrival of Gonzalo HIguain has truly put them on the map.



What the prolific forward needs is a top assister. Here comes the Argentinian connection. Gomez and Higuain would destroy MLS together, catapulting David Beckham's franchise to glory. Break the bank, Becks.

5. Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar could be out for a while once again | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have gone from spending hundreds of millions on single superstars to picking up neat little bargains in the market. The French champions desperately need to pad out their squad, and signing the Atalanta star would be a smart step in that direction.



There is a real lack of quality behind Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe in the wide areas, so Gomez could provide some competition and more strength in rotation. Not a bad shout, actually.

4. AS Roma

The golden oldies | MB Media/Getty Images

Does a team that already boasts Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro Rodriguez and Edin Dzeko really need another ageing, tricky forward? Yes. Yes it does. AS Roma are producing some of the most exciting and expansive football in Europe at the moment, and Gomez fits Paulo Fonseca's mantra seamlessly.



I Giallorossi are a much stronger team this season, and they are on an upward trajectory under their Portuguese coach. With Gomez among their ranks, he could really propel them to the next level.

3. Real Madrid

The face of a man who knows what an injury or two feels like | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

No, this is not an exaggeration - Gomez is that good. And at a slashed transfer fee of around €8-9m, there isn't a club in the world who would turn their nose up at this bargain.



Real Madrid need backup in the wide areas, with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo pretty hit and miss, and Eden Hazard constantly on the treatment table. Sign Gomez, and the Liga trophy could be remaining at the Bernabéu next summer.

2. Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is vital to the Reds' success | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A glance at social media (especially 90min's very own Scott Saunders' Twitter replies), and you'll soon discover that Liverpool supporters are incredibly concerned over their injury list.



With Diogo Jota out for a couple of months, the front line is particularly dependent on the three usual suspects. Jurgen Klopp will be painfully aware of just how good Gomez is, after Atalanta defeated the Reds at Anfield only a few weeks ago. Need I say more?

1. Milan

Milan are on the march | MB Media/Getty Images

Now this feels the best fit. Milan, unexpectedly top of the league and fighting for their first scudetto in a decade, will be keen to bulk up their squad for the massive run-in after Christmas.



If one man deserves a Serie A title, it's Papu. He could perform in a number of roles within Stefano Pioli's team and help I Rossoneri get over the line in the cagier matches with his consistent moments of magic. What a signing he would be.

Source : 90min