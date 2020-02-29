4 Key Stats as Liverpool Throw Away 44-Game Unbeaten Record in Shock 3-0 Defeat to Watford

In case you've just exited the world's longest tunnel, or you were otherwise incapacitated - Liverpool have lost a game of football!

No, this is not a drill. Crack open the bottle of champagne, (see Gary Neville's Twitter feed for further instruction) because this is real life.

​But whilst you're clinking glasses with your loved ones and dancing around the living room, why not check out the statistical fallout from Liverpool's collapse, and thanks to ​Opta, you can impress your mates at the pub tomorrow with some mind-boggling facts.

End of the Road

The Reds' 3-0 loss to ​Watford ended an eye-watering run of 44 games unbeaten, and in doing so, they blew the chance of matching Arsenal's invincible campaign, and their total of 49 matches without loss. ​





The hammering was also the first time that Liverpool have failed to pick up any points since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in January 2019, ending the joint-longest winning streak (18) and the second-longest unbeaten run (44) in English top-flight history.





​Arsenal fans, you can breathe again. But goodness me, the 'Invincibles' were so close to being overwritten in the history books.

The Off Day to End All Off Days

There's no denying that it was a bad day at the office for ​Liverpool. In fact, the Reds' car-crash display was the worst showing of a league leader for more than five years. The 3-0 defeat was the biggest margin of defeat for a side starting the day top of the Premier League since November 2015, when the Reds themselves inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Man City.





To add to their disastrous performance as table-toppers, the margin of defeat was the biggest over a top side from a team in the relegation zone since Leicester beat ​Manchester United 3-0 on 23 November 1985.

Another cork just hit the ceiling in Manchester.

Firing Blanks

Goals have not been hard to come by for Liverpool this season, but they struggled to create anything against the Hornets. In fact, the Reds failed to score in a Premier League game for the first time since March 2019 (0-0 v Everton), ending a run of scoring in 36 consecutive league games.





Not only that, but Klopp's men had just one shot on target in a top-flight game (one shot!), a fate they haven't suffered since February 2019, when they played out a goalless draw against Manchester United.

Ominous signs ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 second leg with Atletico Madrid?

Playing Catch-up

Clearly, Liverpool fans will not be worried about their title ambitions, given they still boast a 22-point advantage at the top of the league (yawn). But they may notice a worrying pattern in their last two matches, which Klopp will be keen to stamp out.





The Reds have fallen behind in both of their last two league games, having not trailed in any of the previous 15 before this run, and they have also conceded two or more goals in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2016.





Staggeringly, the Liverpool defence has conceded as many goals in their last two league games (5) as they had in their previous 14.



