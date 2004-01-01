4 moves Liverpool need to make in the January transfer window

Title hopefuls Liverpool lost ground on Manchester City towards the end of 2021, but they have the chance to try put that right in January.

Obviously, Jurgen Klopp's side is one of the strongest on the planet, but that doesn't mean there isn't a bit of work still needed to help them realise their potential.

Here's what Liverpool should do in January.

1. Free Loris Karius & Nat Phillips

Phillips wants more minutes | Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Liverpool need to free up some spots in their squad before they can focus on incomings, and that shouldn't be too tricky.



Centre-back Nat Phillips has been outspoken about his wish to leave in search of the Premier League football he deserves, while goalkeeper Loris Karius is so far down the pecking order that he is already flirting with obscurity.



Karius won't generate much money at this point, but Phillips can bring in a pretty penny to the right buyer.

2. Look for forward cover

Liverpool could move for Raphinha | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

We all know that Liverpool have a devastating forward line, but the depth behind them isn't great. Divock Origi can do a job, but Takumi Minamino isn't up to scratch and the drop-off when either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah is unavailable is evident.



There have been links to players like Leeds United's Raphinha, but convincing him to play second-fiddle isn't going to be easy. Wolves' Adama Traore and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele are potential alternatives, but neither are guaranteed to accept a spot on the bench.



Salah and Mane are heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations, and their absences will be sorely felt.



Speaking of Salah...

3. Keep talking to Mohamed Salah

Salah's contract is winding down | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Salah needs a new contract. He's one of the best players in the world and he's now in the final 18 months of his deal. For Liverpool, that's unacceptable.



While the belief is that both Liverpool and Salah want to extend, the concern is that those in charge at Anfield aren't making it particularly clear to their Egyptian talisman.



Salah just wants what he deserves, and Liverpool need to make sure they're the ones to give him that.

4. Make a decision on Neco Williams

Williams is stuck behind Alexander-Arnold | Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Imagine being Neco Williams. You break through from the Liverpool academy as one of the Premier League's most exciting young right-backs, but you still don't play because of the freak of nature that is Trent Alexander-Arnold.



Realistically speaking, Williams is never going to take Alexander-Arnold's spot in the squad, and the Welshman appears to know that. He's not going to waste much more time stuck behind Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order.



Either convince him to stay and give him a fair share of the minutes, or cash in and let him go before he becomes a problem.