5 Players Liverpool Should Sign in the 2020 January Window

​If there's anyone in the Premier League who don't need to be that active in the January, it is Liverpool. However, they have already strengthened before the window has even opened, acquiring Red Bull Salzburg forward Takumi Minamino.

The Reds have been rampant during the 2019/20 season, and with a maiden Premier League crown seemingly on the way, is there really anything else that they can do to make this team any better?

Well, we will answer that question for you, as we have a look at some players that Jurgen Klopp should be looking to sign in the upcoming transfer window. Realistic options only, so no Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho right now. Sorry Liverpool fans.

Ben White (Centre-Back)

Ben White has been magnificent for Leeds in defence this season and, as a result, he has garnered a lot of interest from a number of Premier League clubs. It's fair to say that Liverpool have a strong array of centre-backs, but with ​Dejan Lovren possibly leaving next summer, and with the injury problems of himself, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, signing White could be a very good idea for Liverpool.





However, the 22-year-old is currently on loan from Brighton, so to it would be require a lot of work and negotiations to bring him in this January. If the Reds are able to do it, then it would be a great piece of business – but due to the complications, waiting until the summer could also be a possibility.

Max Clark (Left-Back)

According to ​reports, Liverpool are very keen on signing the Vitesse left-back this January, and it really just makes a lot of sense. Apart from Andy Robertson, the Reds don't have another left-back at the club after Alberto Moreno left in the summer, with James Milner having to fill in when the Scot is out of the team.

Clark is a full-back in the mould of Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he is a player who loves to attack and get a cross into the box. The Englishman has racked up a goal and three assists from left-back so far this season, and the signing would definitely be a good one for the ​Liverpool.

Jamal Lewis (Left-Back)

Jamal Lewis has been on the receiving end of a lot of Premier League interest, and he could be another option for Liverpool in the left-back position. The 21-year-old is a fierce athlete, and would be a long-term replacement for Robertson, while also being able to learn from the best in the business.

It would be another potentially good move for the Reds.

Mathieu Goncalves (Left-Back)

Yet another left-back option, Goncalves would represent a signing for the future. Just 18 years old, the hugely talented full-back would definitely be happy to play second fiddle to Robertson, and it would undoubtedly be great to gain some experience alongside him.

He is probably not quite ready to be thrown into ​Premier League action quite yet, but as backup to Robertson, he mightn't be a bad idea.

Victor Osimhen (Forward)

In some games this season, we have seen Liverpool struggle when the likes of ​Sadio Mane and ​Roberto Firmino have been missing. Despite Xherdan Shaqiri and ​Divock Orig​i doing a good job in smaller games, they have often not stepped up to the plate in the higher-profile games.

With Minamino already being signed to provide competition in the forward department, signing another forward could also be a good idea for the Reds. Osimhen would a great acquisition, with the Lille forward flourishing this season.

The 21-year-old has bagged 13 goals and set up four this season, while also impressing in the Champions League. He would add a lot of quality to an already formidable Liverpool forward line.