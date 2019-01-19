5 Records Liverpool Have Broken This Year & 5 More They Could Break Before the End of the Season

​Warning - if you don't like Liverpool, you may find this article somewhat distressing.

2019/20 has belonged to Jurgen Klopp and his brilliant Reds outfit. It's not up for debate. They've been nothing short of sensational, and their passionate fan base has loved every single minute of it.

In homage to Liverpool, their supporters, and the phenomenal season the club is having, we take a look at the records they've already broken and the ones that could be beaten in the coming months.

Best Start in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

Where is Roberto Firmino pointing? Right to the top.

The Brazilian's delightful turn and finish away gave the Merseysiders a hard-fought 1-0 victory at ​Tottenham on Saturday, with his goal enough to take the ​Reds to 61 points after the first 21 matches of this year's ​Premier League.

That's two more than the previous record tally from 21 top flight games, set by Manchester City in 2017/18. ​Bayern Munich and ​Juventus posted the same totals as the Sky Blues in 2013/13 and 2018/19 respectively, demonstrating the stratospheric levels Liverpool have now reached.

Liverpool's Longest Unbeaten Run in the League

On 8 September 1894, Liverpool's run of 37 league games unbeaten came to an end, despite the best efforts of the club's first ever managers William Barclay and John McKenna.

On 11 January 2020, Klopp and co set a new club record for consecutive top flight matches without losing thanks to the aforementioned goal from Firmino, whose first-half score ensured the Reds avoided defeat for the 38th time in succession.

For centuries, Liverpool supporters will talk about this team and what they achieved.

Most Points Across 38 Premier League Games

Perhaps, it shouldn't be too surprising to hear the Merseysiders' 38-game unbeaten run has brought with it the most points any Premier League club has collected across that amount of games.

104. That's the total the Reds have accumulated since their last defeat, which came at Etihad Stadium last January.

Coincidentally, it was City who held the previous record, having racked up 102 points between 2017 and 2018, before Pep Guardiola's recruits came unstuck against - who else? - Liverpool.

Club Record for Consecutive League Wins

There's a reasonable chance this Liverpool side will break the club record for consecutive league wins that they themselves posted in October.

Yes, back in autumn, the Reds reached a significant milestone when they overcame Leicester City to collect their 17th-straight triumph in the first division.

If Klopp can guide them to victory in their next six league fixtures, Liverpool will once more set a new record, both for the club and the league as a whole (more on that later).

First English Team to Win International Treble

Never before had an English club held the ​Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup titles at the same time.

A 2-0 defeat of Spurs got the ball rolling as the Reds picked up their sixth European Cup, with a penalty shootout victory over ​Chelsea and an extra-time win versus Flamengo securing a historic treble for Liverpool.

So, that's just some of the records the Reds have demolished in recent months - now it's time to take a peak at what's on the horizon...

Earliest Premier League Title Win

​Manchester United clinched the 2000/01 Premier League title on 14 April courtesy of goals from Dwight Yorke, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes against lowly Coventry City.

The Red Devils should be very concerned, because Liverpool will seal their first top flight crown since 1990 on 11 April 2020 if they win every single game from now until then.

And that's assuming City and Leicester don't drop any more points along the way, which is highly doubtful. Given the current situation, 11 April may be a rather conservative estimate.

Longest Unbeaten Run in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

Forget about ​Arsenal's Invincibles, Liverpool have early '90s ​Milan in their sights.

While the Gunners' unbeaten run stretched across a measly 49 league matches, their Italian counterparts were untouchable from 1991 to 1993, avoiding defeat for 58 first division games.

No other side in Europe's big five leagues has come anywhere close, although Celtic did go 62 without loss a year before the First World War began.

You just know the Reds would love to be the best in Britain, too.

Most Consecutive Premier League Wins

We've already mentioned Liverpool's 17-game winning streak that ended at Old Trafford a few months back.

Well, if they go one better - as their currently on course to do - they'll match the all-time record for an English top flight team.

Manchester City are the side who should be scared of losing their place in history, with their tally of 18 straight victories looking under serious threat.

First Premier League Team With a Perfect Home Record

Anfield is an impenetrable fortress these days, and that's put Klopp's boys in good stead as they aim to become the first Premier League team to win all of their home games in a single season.

Oh, they're also three victories away from eclipsing City's tally of 20 straight league triumphs at home, which finished in March 2012, and still stands as the Premier League record.

Most Points in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

​Barcelona and ​Real Madrid have both reached 100 points in ​La Liga, while Juventus collected a further two in 2013/14.

As things stand, Liverpool could end the year with 112 points, obliterating the tallies posted by their rivals on the continent and in England, with City's century of points two seasons back making them the first side from these shores to hit triple figures in the first division.

If we're talking about all of the professional leagues in the country, then it's Reading who the Reds have to reckon with, the Royals having earned 106 points in 2005/06.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter