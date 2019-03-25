5 Streetwear Brands & the Teams They Could Create Kits for in the Future

Once upon a time, a football club would unveil a newly designed kit, and proceed to wear it for multiple seasons. This is unthinkable now, what with a new special edition fourth kit for a one off match dropped every other weekend.





Football kits have become the de facto way of marketing a club to the world, emblazoning a team's identity on the chest of anyone who feels a strong enough connection to wear the colours proudly. Or people who just want to get in on a club's new found fashion appeal, like Kendall Jenner here.





PSG x Kendall opened a new world of football marketing

The thing is, Paris Saint-Germain have really started something. The moment Nike put their Jordan's logo on the club's away kit, it opened up the possibility of the ever growing streetwear industry dislodging the likes of adidas and Puma from the front of shirts in the near future.





We should welcome our new streetwear overlords, and here we have put together a collection of the finest concept collaborations that have done the rounds on social media.





Gucci





This is one that has been around for as long as concept kits have been a thing. For years, fans have craved the prospect of Italian luxury brand Gucci adding some serious style to their favourite Serie A teams.





While AC Milan have been favourites due to their links with fashion week, and Fiorentina being from the same city as the brand, this Juventus concept kit is truly dreamy.





Dior





Nike x Dior Football Kit for France ??



While they do extend more into the luxury bracket than pure streetwear, French house Dior have found a new home in the grime scene.





Current creative director Kim Jones has bought into the culture in recent collections, and went even further into pop culture when he announced he was designing costumes for K-pop supergroup BTS. Imagine how good France would look defending their World Cup crown in this number.





Off White





Virgil Abloh has already demonstrated his credentials to create football jerseys in a collaboration with Nike to celebrate the 2018 World Cup. Imagine what he could do with an actual football club?





This away shirt concept for Liverpool is everything we've come to love from the American designer, right down to the cable tie on the sleeve.





Supreme





A concept we can only dream about happening. Includes the classic Adidas logo and Supreme as the kit sponsors. Designed by @xztals. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2dO1rGDomy — Busby Bulletin (@BusbyBulletin) November 13, 2016

It's amazing that there hasn't yet been a true Hypebeast football kit made. Who better to create it than Supreme? The brand are larger than life and the epitome of 'expect the unexpected', having previously dropped luxury fire extinguishers, wood axes and bricks.





A collection for Manchester United would seem very suitable, and if they could collaborate with adidas and bring the Originals label to the shirts, these would almost certainly fly off the shelves.





Yeezy





If any brand has become more of a culture than a clothing line, it's Yeezy. Ever since Kanye West started designing trainers for adidas, the brand has been at the forefront of fashion.





What better side for them to start in football than Real Madrid? The Spanish giants are a culture in their own right and would suit the larger than life designs.



