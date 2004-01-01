6 Bundesliga Players for Liverpool Fans to Watch Closely This Season

With the Bundesliga returning this weekend, football fans all over Europe got their first taste of the game in over two months.





All hopes are on the German top division to scratch the itch many have felt since the coronavirus pandemic put almost all of the world's football leagues out of action.





While there will many already familiar with the Bundesliga, there will also be those who have never watched the division and will need some form of guidance on who to watch and what players to take notice of.





Here are six Bundesliga players that Liverpool fans should pay close attention to...





Malick Thiaw - Schalke 04





While it's unforeseen whether Thiaw will feature much for Schalke now that the Bundesliga has resumed - with the young defender only featuring in one solitary minute of action throughout the season so far - he's a name worth paying attention to from a Liverpool perspective





The Reds are supposedly interested in bringing the 18-year old to Anfield and regard him as one for the future.





Though first-team opportunities have been scarce this season, Thiaw has scored nine times for Schalke's Under-19 side, making him the team's top scorer in 2019/20.





Marko Grujić - Hertha BSC





In a bid to check up on a current Liverpool player's ongoing progress away from the club, fans should make sure to look out for Grujić at Hertha BSC.





The Serb midfielder has been a success story at Hertha - who admittedly have little else to cheer at the moment - while his performances should give Liverpool fans a glimpse of Jurgen Klopp's first Reds signing, who may well be on his way back to Anfield for a first-team role next season.





Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen





Recent reports have linked Liverpool to Werder Bremen star Rashica, as a cheaper alternative to RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.







The Kosovo international - also linked with a host of other Premier League sides - has scored seven times in 20 appearances this season as he aims to steer Werder Bremen away from the relegation zone, ensuring their Bundesliga survival.





Philippe Coutinho - Bayern Munich





FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

The Reds have gone from strength to strength since Coutinho departed for Barcelona back in 2018, but the same cannot be said for the Brazilian playmaker.





Since departing Barça for Munich, he has impressed in fits and starts but the Bundesliga holders appear unlikely to stump up €120m to make his move permanent this summer.





Stay tuned to see whether Coutinho can roll back the clock with a trademark curler from outside the box, despite the uncertainty over his future.





Marcus Thuram - Borussia Mönchengladbach





In his first season at Die Fohlen, Thuram has played an integral role in the side's campaign and is a major reason that Mönchengladbach find themselves in the Champions League qualification places and only three points behind league leaders Bayern Munich after 26 games played.





Liverpool have recently been linked to Thuram and if any of the Anfield faithful checked the forward out during Mönchengladbach's Bundesliga return against Frankfurt, they wouldn't have left disappointed. Thuram found himself on the score sheet just seven minutes in.





Timo Werner - RB Leipzig





Undoubtedly Liverpool's most regularly talked about transfer target, the Premier League leaders' interest in Werner has been highly publicised at this point.





The Germany international has been in scintillating form this year, with 21 goals in 26 appearances for Leipzig, while other Premier League sides like Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested.





According to the latest talk however, it's Liverpool or nothing for Werner. However, Germany legend Lothar Matthaus worries that the young striker would end up warming the Anfield bench...



