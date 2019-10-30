6 Liverpool Players Who Could Break Through in 2020

​2019 was a record breaking year for Liverpool who conquered Europe and the rest of the world to hit lofty new heights under Jurgen Klopp. But things don't look like stopping any time soon.

The Reds currently sit comfortably atop the Premier League table and are on course to lift their first league title of the 21st century. With unbelievable quality within their ranks, boasting the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, it is hard to see anyone breaking in to Liverpool's established starting lineup.

But it isn't impossible. Mainly due to a host of exciting prospects within the club's youth system, many of whom are just beginning to knock on Klopp's door. After all, few predicted the rise of young Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has now gone on to embrace his position as one of the world's best right-backs.

The Reds have a history of nurturing their own and, with that in mind, here are the next generation of Liverpool stars.

Harvey Elliott (Winger)

​One of Liverpool's summer signings, Elliott has already risen through the ranks and begun to sparkle in the first team when called upon. The 16-year-old has seized his opportunity in the Reds' Carabao Cup side, finding himself desperately unlucky not to have scored at least one on his competitive ​Liverpool debut against the MK Dons back in September, hitting the bar twice.

The tricky winger also shone against Arsenal, winning a penalty and performing admirably in that 5-5 thriller earlier in the season, while Elliott also put in a stellar performance in Liverpool's hefty 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa. The former Fulham man came on, albeit very briefly, during the Reds' recent league victory over Sheffield United and also made an appearance in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton.

Rhian Brewster (Striker)

​If it hadn't been for injuries, and the cult status of Divock Origi, Brewster may have already been given greater first-team opportunities than he has enjoyed to date. Having said this, Klopp has consistently reiterated how important Brewster is to Liverpool's future plans, stating that the 19-year-old - who has proven himself as an accomplished finisher in the Reds' youth setup - has a bright career ahead at Anfield.

Despite a potential January loan to the ​Championship, Brewster will undoubtedly find himself with more and more responsibility at Liverpool as time passes, especially given he signed a bumper contract extension in 2018.





It's fair to say that Brewster is the academy prospect that Liverpool fans are desperate to see succeed on Merseyside, whether he does is up to him.

Neco Williams (Right-Back) ​

After another standout performance against Everton in the FA Cup, Williams has everyone thinking that Liverpool are merely some sort of right-back producing factory. The Welshman comfortably dealt with the big occasion and was a strong attacking influence for the Reds throughout, even whipping in some Alexander-Arnold-esque crosses.

The full-back has potential to be TAA's back-up option given his stellar performances against quality opposition - having put in another good shift against Arsenal earlier this season - and has certainly done himself no harm with his Merseyside Derby showing.

Curtis Jones (Midfielder)

A wonderful goal from Curtis Jones in the recent FA Cup Merseyside Derby saw his side book their place in the next round of the competition, and saw Jones announce himself to the world as a serious talent. A

But beyond a fairytale story, Jones has a great deal to offer the Reds.

The midfielder can play anywhere in the midfield, suiting a more attacking role best, while also having featured in wide positions at times under Klopp. The youngster boasts great technical ability, with a keen eye for a pass and a repertoire of skills and tricks.

Klopp regards the Liverpool starlet highly, opting to take the midfield to Qatar for the Club World Cup instead of leaving him behind to feature for the Reds' second-string side against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup quarter-final.

Ki-Jana Hoever (Right-Back)

Ever since featuring for Liverpool in their FA Cup third round clash with Wolves last season, supporters have kept their eyes peeled for Hoever. The Dutch defender played for the Netherlands in the Under-17 World Cup earlier this season, scoring as his nation finished fourth in the competition, and the 17-year-old has already netted for Liverpool's first team this season in the Reds' 2-0 victory over MK Dons.

Having impressed in Liverpool's youth setup, and with the potential departure of Nathaniel Clyne in the near future, Hoever could be set to follow in Alexander-Arnold's footsteps, providing key cover for the full-back and learning his trade among some of the world's best defenders.

Sepp van den Berg (Centre-Back)​

Another one of Klopp's young summer signings, the former PEC Zwolle centre half has shown why he was being courted by some of Europe's best clubs. His assurance on the ball as well as his physicality at just 18 years of age is thoroughly impressive. Despite only being 17 at the time, he featured 15 times in the Eredivisie last season helping him build up a wealth of experience for someone of his age.

The defender seemingly has an eye for goal as well, scoring three times in just nine appearances for the Netherlands Under-19s.