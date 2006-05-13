6 New Year's Resolutions for Liverpool in 2020

2019 saw Liverpool win 43 of 59 games across all competitions. That's a run of fixtures that yielded three continental trophies and a domestic record that saw them match, and surpass, the previously unprecedented antics of Manchester City.

Having taken 82 points from the previous 84 available in the Premier League, it's almost impossible to picture how they can improve heading into the new year. But that's what we do every 12 months.

So, as ​Liverpool prepare for a 2020 that should see them continue to break records and make history, here are six resolutions they should consider for after the bells.

Nearly Men No More



It's a tag that has plagued Liverpool and briefly threatened to derail the tenure of Klopp after three cup final defeats in the early days of his Anfield tenure, the most painful of which coming in Kiev in the 2018 ​Champions League final.

Of course, they picked themselves up, dusted themselves down, and almost entirely eradicated that with a historic 2019 that saw them finally win the big one among other honours. In 2020, though, they have the opportunity to stamp out any doubts over their bottle once and for all, and win the trophy that has taunted them for an excruciating 30 years: the ​Premier League.

They are well-placed to do so with a momentous advantage over Leicester and Manchester City as the year turns, and if they can see things out in the first half of 2020 then there can be no doubt, no question and no scepticism whatsoever over their trophy-winning pedigree.

Take the FA Cup Seriously

Of course, if they really want to hammer home the point about their domestic dominance, then they can do so further in a competition that has, perhaps understandably, taken a back seat in recent years.

Never under Jurgen Klopp have the Reds advanced beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup, and their third round exit to Wolves last season came after Klopp fielded a second-string team, allowing the visitors to take full advantage.

They face Everton in the same round on January 5th, and will likely take that one with a degree of seriousness given the natural significance of the derby. Beyond that, it will be down to Klopp to decide how highly he values the domestic cup against the backdrop of a title challenge and another potential run in the Champions League - but fans would certainly like to see that continue.

New Year, New Me

​ There is no doubt things are going swimmingly at Liverpool at present, and there is absolutely no need for a drastic squad overhaul. With no major arrivals last summer, however, the current group of players have been together for two years now, and with everyone a couple of years older and one or two seemingly on the way out, it may be time to update the look somewhat.

Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana, despite his modest amount of first team action, both seem set to leave upon the expiry of their deals. Dejan Lovren, for all his admirable service, will surely be surpassed by both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the future, while it seems very possible Xherdan Shaqiri could find himself frozen out altogether by the arrival of Takumi Minamino.

So, all that considered, the summer may be the time to have a minor clear-out of some of the high earners with no real future, and give their chances to a combination of new arrivals, returning loanees, and those in reserve who have been champing at the bit. It's not quite time for a new era, but a minor software would be welcome. It's about proaction rather than reaction.

Sort the Squad Numbers Out

Leading us nicely into our next point. League and European titles are all well and good, but let's get the squad numbers in order in 2020, for goodness sake.

Sure, it's nice that Trent Alexander-Arnold still wears the number he had when he made his breakthrough, but frankly, it's an eyesore. If he's going to be first choice for club and country for the next 300 years, then he needs to be wearing number two for Liverpool. I don't make the rules.

Similarly, number three at centre-mid? What on earth is that about? Get that on Andy Robertson, and Fabinho can have number six (should Lovren leave) and we can all enjoy Liverpool's success together without a sense of crippling shame at the squad number crimes being committed before our very eyes.

Establish Some Backup

The squad, demonstrably, is functioning well, but there are one or two issues with regards to depth that could be addressed.

The lack of natural backup to Andy Robertson has been a longstanding issue, and though James Milner has signed a new deal, he won't be around forever. Similarly, a specialist defensive midfielder to cover for Fabinho would come in handy, with Jordan Henderson currently dropping deeper to play that role.

Neither has to be a new signing. Perhaps an academy option such as Yasser Larouci or Tony Gallacher could be bled in to provide an option at left-back, while Marko Grujic, currently thriving on loan at Hertha Berlin, perhaps merits an opportunity at the base of midfield.

Look to the Future



We're all looking forward to 2020, but for Liverpool, with the bulk of the squad now hitting its peak, the next 12 months will bring the opportunity to start thinking longer-term.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, in particular, look to be bound for the first team in the years to come, and while both have seen a good amount of game-time in the EFL Cup, neither have featured substantially in the Premier League.

The way things are going, the title could be sewn up with more than a couple of games to spare, so don't be surprised to see the cream of the crop get some league action in the springtime - and beyond, should they impress.

​For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!