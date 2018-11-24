6 of Trent Alexander-Arnold's Best Moments of 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold is ranked 6th in 90min's European Player of the Year series.

​Trent Alexander-Arnold has been sensational over course of the last 12 months, outperforming every other full-back in world football.

Yes, the last calendar year has been mesmerising for Liverpool and the youngster, with the Reds winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold has become a household name, and Jurgen Klopp's side have become a global superpower once more.

They're also set to collect a maiden ​Premier League title come May, their first English crown since the late '80s. That is in large part due to the stellar displays of the 21-year-old, who continues to flourish at his boyhood club.

Get ready for a trip down memory lane as 90min takes a look at six of Alexander-Arnold's finest moments from 2019.

Assisting Assassins

​Liverpool have a deadly frontline, with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, and Roberto Firmino sharing 56 goals between them in 2018/19.





The attacking trident are phenomenal finishers, although their goal tallies probably wouldn't be quite so impressive were it not for the efforts of Alexander-Arnold.





Against ​Watford back in February, the starlet thrice set up his teammates, helping him set a new Premier League record for assists by a defender after ending the season with 12.





What a weapon Klopp has down the right flank.

PFA Team of the Year

To no one's surprise, Alexander-Arnold was selected at right-back in the PFA Team of the Year last April.

He was a class above all of his rivals in terms of attacking ability and productivity. Even if he has an awkward moment at the back every now and again, Alexander-Arnold's utility going forward more than makes up for the occasional defensive lapse.

Setting Up the GOAT

SIMPLY GENIUS 勞



Trent Alexander-Arnold spots Barcelona napping and Divock Origi makes no mistake!!!



4-0 Liverpool 



Wow. pic.twitter.com/K05v1jgazZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2019

Alexander-Arnold doesn't get assists because of his technical brilliance, alone. He's also got an incredible ability to read the game, allowing him to see what the picture will look a few seconds down the line.

His anticipation and vision were on full display during the unforgettable night of 7 May, when the Liverpudlian's quick-thinking at a corner set up Divock Origi for the Reds' fourth goal against ​Barcelona.

The GOAT couldn't have asked for a better ball, Alexander-Arnold's low cross finding him unmarked in the box. Origi did all the rest, sweeping home to complete a season-defining comeback in the ​Champions League semis.

Champions League Triumph

And that victory over Barça took Liverpool to yet another European Cup final, the Merseysiders facing fellow English team ​Tottenham Hotspur in the showpiece event in Madrid.

They'd also appeared in the final 12 months prior, losing 3-1 to ​Real Madrid following a not-so-great evening for Loris Karius between the sticks. Fortunately for Klopp and his recruits, they were victorious this time around, downing the Lilywhites 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Alexander-Arnold began at right-back in both matches, making him the youngest player in history to start consecutive Champions League finals.

As the academy graduate ​said at full-time, he's just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dreams came true. It was a pleasure to see his beaming smile after what was a heart-warming moment for the defender.

That Pass to Sadio Mane

Goals win games and all that, yet sometimes the highlight of a football game - the moment we rewatch endlessly - is a piece of supreme skill.





Alexander-Arnold's long, raking, cross-field ball to Mane in December's Merseyside derby was one of those moments.





It was simply glorious. It oozed class. It demonstrated what a wonderfully gifted footballer Liverpool have on their hands.





Sure, that filthy pass helped set up a goal for Xherdan Shaqiri, but that was almost irrelevant. All people wanted to talk about was Alexander-Arnold's masterful passing ability, and some sumptuous control from Mane.

The International Treble

Firmino's ​stoppage-time winner versus Flamengo in the Club World Cup final - assisted by the man in question - ensured the Reds would become the first English side to hold that trophy, the Champions League, and the Super Cup at the same time.

Could they have done it without Alexander-Arnold? He's currently the world's best full-back, and an integral part of this Liverpool outfit. They just wouldn't be the same without TAA.

