7 Challenges to Set Yourself for a New Football Manager Save With Liverpool

Die-hard ​Football Manager players never needed an excuse to lock themselves away for two weeks, going out only in absolute emergencies, avoiding all human contact and surviving only on tinned food - just ask my university housemates.

However, in light of recent events, you no longer need to feel guilty about doing so as you're playing a vital role in protecting society!

So log onto FM20, set up a new save with Liverpool and set yourself these challenges...

Beat City's Record-Breaking Points Total

​The Premier League season of 2018/19 was so cruel to an incredible Liverpool team. The Reds won nine matches in a row, went unbeaten in the last 19 matches and still lost the league by a single point.

Now it's your chance for enact revenge on the Citizens. Those noisy Mancunians like to brag about their 100-point season so make their points total a tiny footnote in Premier League history.

Only Sign Players That Have Played for Everton

Sol Campbell. Luis Figo. Carlos Tevez. Club traitors are a delicious aspect of football fandom and more often than not, they come back to haunt the fans that had previously sung their names.

Make sure the Toffees grow to hate a whole army of their former players as you take the League by storm - beating ​Everton both home and away, preferably with Leighton Baines curling in a last-minute winner.

Back-to-Back European Champs

As ​Liverpool painfully found out last Wednesday, Adrian is not as good as Alisson. It meant that fans' hopes of repeating their back-to-back ​European Champions of the 70s won't be happening any time soon.

If like Kloppo, you too had your gripes about Atlético's tactics, make sure you nab that crucial away goal and send your boys out to an inspirational team-talk for the second leg.

"Go out there and give these fans their money's worth!"

Stirring stuff.

Just Sign Players That Are Called Ian, Jamie and Steven

Do you respect the history of your club? If the answer is yes, there's only one thing to do.

Your team should pay homage to the storied history of Liverpool. Impose the strict rule of buying players named after the top three appearance makers of the club: Ian Callaghan, Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard.

Also, etch You'll Never Walk Alone across your forehead in sharpie for maximum effect.

​Win the Houllier Treble

Over the past 30 years, ​Liverpool haven't been interested in winning the league and in Football Manager, it should be no different.

Back in 2001, Gérard Houllier's ​Liverpool managed to gobble up every cup competition, winning the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup. Forget the ​Premier League, Jürgen can have that.

Now it's up to you to follow in Marcus Babbel's footsteps and win the real treble.

Random Country Generator

One of the best things of Football Manager is that players who never reach the upper echelons of elite-level football can be Messi-level in the game. Cherno Samba, Sherman Cardenas, Nicolás Millán and Supat Rungratsamee to name but a few.





Now, it's up to you to find the next Bogdan Stancu. It's very simple. Go to a random country generator and get three selections. Once you've selected your three, you are only allowed to get players from these countries. Scour high and low for the Iranian Freddy Adu.





If you're wondering who's in the photo, it's Anthony Le Tallec circa 2001/02 CM fame.

2005 Champions League Backroom Staff

This isn't necessarily a challenge for one season but perhaps an ongoing one as you create your FM legacy. As you well know, once older players retire, they become managers, scouts and coaches within the game.

You've always wanted to meet your heroes so go one better and work with them! C oax Steven Gerrard to be your assistant manager, convince Xabi Alonso to be your first-team coach and have Salif Diao as your head scout.

Bonus points for Igor Biscan as the kit man.