7 Scousers Who Could Be the Next to Break into Liverpool's First Team

Liverpool are a club who take pride in their youth development, with bringing through players from the local area an important part of their identity and connection to the community.

That's what makes Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise to superstardom - or Curtis Jones' breakthrough - extra special. Not only are they fantastic talents, but they already understand what it means to be a Scouser playing for their boyhood club.

The list doesn't stop there though, as there are plenty of other local talents who will be feeling good about their chances of making it at Anfield. Here are seven who could be next in line.

​ Layton Stewart

17-year-old forward Layton Stewart, who has recently made the move to Under-18 football, is really making a name for himself this season.

He has been racking up goals and assists this year (he bagged a hat-trick in the weekend's 4-0 win over Sunderland Under-18s) and looks to have that well-rounded style of p​lay which Klopp wants from his senior strikers.

Having been at the club since he was seven years old, Stewart will be desperate to pull on that red shirt at Anfield in the near future.

Paul Glatzel

Born in Liverpool to German parents, striker Paul (pronounced in the German way like Powell) Glatzel has scored goals for fun in the academy in recent years.

The 18-year-old bagged 28 goals for the Under-18s last season, but he's been scoring like that ever since joining the club at Under-6 level. If Jürgen Klopp needs more attacking options, Glatzel could be his man.

Injuries have taken their toll on the teenager during the early years of his career, but that will only make him more determined to succeed.

On his Scouse credentials, he has said: "I was born in Liverpool but my parents are from Germany. My whole family is German so I can speak the language. I am sort of a Scouser and I live locally as well."

Adam Lewis

Klopp is already well aware of left-back Adam Lewis, having invited the 20-year-old to take part in first-team training on a number of occasions over the years.

Another of those to have joined at Under-6 level, Lewis was touted to burst on to the scene following the departure of Alberto Moreno, but the Liverpool native has been made to wait a little while longer after suffering with injuries.

The boyhood Liverpool fan has captained the Under-18 side and is now a regular for the Under-23s, and you get the feeling that a shot in the senior team isn't too far away...

Fidel O'Rourke

Great to see Fidel O'Rourke score his first two goals of the season for the #LFCU18s today.



Only 16 but competing with Glatzel and Duncan for a starting role. Big future, was very impressive towards the back end of last season under Steven Gerrard.

17-year-old forward Fidel O'Rourke had to wait until he was 14 to get signed by the Reds, but his talent was quickly identified as he was accelerated up the age groups at the club.

A part of the FA Youth Cup triumph last season, O'Rourke is an energetic striker who knows how to make things happen, and you can guarantee that Klopp will have taken notice of that already.

He might still have some developing to do before he is ready for an extended run in the senior side, but it's definitely worth making a note of his name now.

​ Remi Savage

During Steven Gerrard's days as Under-18 manager at the club, he brought through a young defender by the name of Remi Savage. Now 18, Savage is one of the first names on the team sheet at academy level. ​

Savage, who joined the club at Under-9 level, is primarily a centre-back, but he is equally comfortable playing as a left-back, meaning he has two opportunities to find a spot in Klopp's side.

Known for his passion, desire and fantastic head of hair, Savage is highly regarded by many at Anfield.

Liam Coyle

After joining the club when he was ten, midfielder Liam Coyle quickly proved to be an exciting prospect at Anfield.

Promoted to the Under-18s when he was just 15, Coyle has long been tipped for big things, although a long-term back injury deprived him of almost an entire season of his young career.

Now working his way back, it would not be surprising to see Coyle given a chance in the senior side in the near future.

​Tom Hill

Born just outside Liverpool in Formby, young midfielder Tom Hill still knows what life as a Scouser is like.

The 17-year-old is a similar player to James Milner. He is primarily the box-to-box midfielder which Klopp loves,​ but is comfortable at right-back or even on the wing. Basically, he can do it all.

Tom Hill starts as a 1st yr scholar, first saw him play when he was 6! Smashing player & kid.....good luck!! https://t.co/tapy4ywwxO — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 17, 2019

Hill was part of the infamous 5-0 drubbing at the hands of ​Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, but that's proof that ​Liverpool have faith in his ability.

