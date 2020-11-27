8 of Jurgen Klopp’s Most Explosive Interviews

It's no secret that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can get a bit heated when he's not happy.

The manager with the most fines in Bundesliga history often struggles to bite his tongue in interviews and is prepared to let everyone know just how unimpressed he is with a player, a referee or whoever else wants to stand in the firing line.

There are a lot of fiery moments in his past, and here are eight of the best.

1. Battling With Oliver Kahn

During his days with Borussia Dortmund, Klopp had some memorable appearances on ZDF alongside former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.



Klopp and Kahn clashed over the former's comments about then Bayern chief Matthias Sammar, who Klopp had suggested (via Bild) was lucky to be in a job.



Kahn hit back with some criticism of Klopp, insisting that he should be able to take what he gives out, but the Dortmund boss wasn't happy and the pair began teeing off at each other. It's worth a watch...assuming you can understand German.

2. Refusing to Talk About Daniel Sturridge

Back in April 2016, striker Daniel Sturridge had recently lost his place in the Liverpool team to Divock Origi, but the Englishman came back in and played a starring role in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.



Sturridge was clearly going to be the focus of the press conference after the game, but Klopp was having none of it.



"This is a game with 11 players. And we come to this," he said, before laughing at journalists and throwing out some abrupt answers to make things even more awkward.

3. Not Blaming Sadio Mane for a Handball

Klopp kicked off 2017 by watching his side draw 2-2 with Sunderland, with both of the Black Cats' goals coming from the penalty spot.



One penalty was given for a handball from Sadio Mane, and not only was Klopp unimpressed with the decision, he was stunned to find journalists who felt the Senegal international had done it deliberately.



From the second he sat down, it was clear Klopp wasn't interested in being there, but when the conversation turned to Mane at around 3:40, things took a fresh turn.

4. Telling a Reporter He Doesn't Understand Football

Liverpool gave up a lead to draw 1-1 with Everton at Anfield in December 2017, with Wayne Rooney converting a penalty after a soft foul from Dejan Lovren.



The boss was stunned with the referee's performance during the game, questioning how Everton ended the game with ten men and how the Toffees 'didn't want to win', and his tensions grew as the questions kept coming.



He squares up with the reporter over their opinions about the penalty incident, laughed in his face and told him he didn't understand anything about football. Charming.

5. Hitting Back at Headlines

Harry Kane fired home a 95th-minute penalty to snatch a point for Tottenham when they met Liverpool in February 2018, and a lot of fans were left outraged at what they thought was a controversial decision.



Klopp was similarly unimpressed but did his best to bite his tongue (apart from saying 'in the end, the referee is always right. What a nice life'), but he couldn't contain his frustration when he was asked whether he felt it was a dive.



At around 8:50 of the above video, Klopp fires back at a reporter who he felt was just looking for a headline, and he gets pretty heated about the whole thing.

6. Getting Sick of COVID-19 Questions

Towards the end of the 2019/20 season, COVID-19 was (understandably) the only thing on everyone's minds, and Liverpool's meeting with Atletico Madrid is one of the more controversial events in England's response to the virus.



Ahead of the game, Klopp was asked whether he was worried about the game being played, but he took exception to a reporter who'd flown from Madrid to ask whether it was bad for players to make the same journey.



"Your job is to transport information and I hope it's better than you ask questions, to be honest," Klopp said to the reporter.

7. Defending Liverpool's Preparation

Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool were unceremoniously thumped 4-0 by Manchester City a week after sealing the trophy, and as you can imagine, Klopp wasn't in the best mood afterwards.



When it was suggested to Klopp that his side had perhaps not prepared for the game as well as they could, the boss couldn't understand where such a claim could come from.



Interviewer Geoff Shreeves then asked Klopp about his side's chances during the game and was given another earful from the Liverpool boss for his troubles.

8. Getting Into it With Broadcasters

Liverpool have had a tricky relationship with injuries in the 2019/20 season, and their regular appearances in Saturday's midday games haven't helped that.



Klopp made no secret of his belief that the broadcasters are directly responsible for his injuries, even going as far as to congratulate BT Sport for James Milner's hamstring injury in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.



BT Sport's Des Kelly stood his ground, and it's a fascinating watch.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!