8 of the Best Liverpool Books You Can Buy

​Liverpool have been a pretty successful bunch through the years, and their rich history has provided fans with a substantial reading collection to sift through.

From the heroes from the 70s and 80s, to the astonishing 21st century triumphs in Europe, players and experts alike all have a different story to tell.

Here are eight of the best Liverpool books you can buy right now.

Steven Gerrard: My Story

Liverpool heroes don't come much bigger than Steven Gerrard. The boyhood Red captained his club to some of their most famous triumphs of the 21st century; from the Miracle in Istanbul, to the thrilling 2006 FA Cup final.

His autobiography charts the highs and lows of his Liverpool and England career, giving honest assessments of those he played for, with and against.

Available to buy from ​​Amazon for £8.19​

The Anatomy of Liverpool: A History in Ten Matches

Guardian journalist and tactician Jonathan Wilson dissects 10 iconic Liverpool games that have shaped the history of the club.

From an 1899 fixture against Aston Villa, to the days of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, through to that night in Istanbul in 2005, each match is afforded razor sharp analysis, and is a must for any fan who loves the game's finer details

Available from ​​​Amazon for £10.11​

Kevin Keegan: My Life in Football

King Kev is one of the greatest English players to grace the football pitch. He enjoyed an astonishing rise to the top, breaking through at Scunthorpe United, before going on to win the Ballon d'Or twice.

Keegan was an integral part of the iconic Liverpool side in the 1970s that won three Division One titles and triumphed in Europe on three separate occasions, making his book hot property for any Reds supporters. But with a fascinating managerial career to boot, this is a great read for any football fan.

Available from ​Amazon fo​r £7.37

Hillsborough: The Truth

One of the biggest tragedies in football history saw 96 ​Liverpool fans go to an FA Cup semi final and not come home. Horrific treatment of the victims and their families from the press, the government and the police followed for decades.

This remarkable book by Phil Scraton was first published in 1999 and is regarded as the definitive account of the 1989 events. It was republished in 2016, charting the continued fight for justice.

Available from ​Amazon for £​9.99

Stevie Nicol – My Autobiography: 5 League Titles and a Packet of Crisps

Steve Nicol was a mainstay in Liverpool's fabulous side from the 1980s that swept up domestic and European honours galore. ​

Nicol played with some of the finest footballers of his generation, and was renowned for his sense of humour. His autobiography offers a humorous glance into the windup antics he got up to alongside Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen and Graeme Souness - while simultaneously hoovering up trophy after trophy with the Reds.





Available from ​​Amazon for £18.99​

Ring of Fire: Liverpool into the 21st century: The Players' Stories

Liverpool's incredible 2005 Champions League comeback victory is one of the most iconic moments in the club's history. However, just five years later, the club were in a turbulent financial situation under the ownership of Tom Hicks and George Gillett.





Via exclusive interviews with Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher and Xabi Alonso​, Simon Hughes' book charts the rollercoaster 2000s at Anfield.





Available from ​​Amazon for £8.99​

Robbie Fowler: My Life in Football

Robbie Fowler spent nine glittering years at Anfield, living out his dreams as a local Liverpool lad.

His book gives an insight into his footballing philosophy and the incredible highs he experienced after becoming an icon at the Kop aged just 18, but he also reveals his regrets and struggles with fame and injuries in this honest and candid read.

Available from ​Amazon for £1​2.00

Mentality Monsters: How Jürgen Klopp Took Liverpool FC From Also-Rans To Champions of Europe

Liverpool were a shadow of their former self when Jurgen Klopp took the reins in 2015. Paul Tompkins ​examines the extraordinary rise the German manager engineered, culminating in their sixth European title in 2019.

The book offers a statistical and tactical analysis to chart the club's resurgence, and is a must for Liverpool fans wanting to relive the Jurgen Klopp revolution.

Available to buy from ​​Amazon for £9.99​

