The curtain has come down on the 2019/20 Premier League season which, for pretty much every reason imaginable (and plenty you couldn't predict), will be one of the most memorable of all time.





From start to finish, we saw plenty of stellar performances from players all over the division. Records were set and expectations were exceeded, and that's what made this campaign so special.





Here's 90min's Team of the Season from the past year.





Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker





Alisson helped Liverpool concede the fewest goals this year

Alisson's 13 clean sheets were good enough to earn him a third-placed finish in the race for the Premier League Golden Glove, but no side conceded fewer than Liverpool's 33 this season.





The Brazilian will look back at stellar performances against the likes of Norwich City, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, all of which asserted his status as the Premier League's finest goalkeeper.





Honourable mentions: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope.





Right-Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold





Alexander-Arnold beat his own assist record

Remember when we all cared when Trent Alexander-Arnold managed 12 assists last season, setting a record for a defender in the Premier League? Well, he managed 13 this time around.





The Liverpool man is only getting better, and the fact that he is just 21 years old is enough to terrify defenders across the globe.





Honourable mentions: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ricardo Pereira.





Centre-Back: Virgil van Dijk





Van Dijk has been his typically dominant self

Obviously.





Virgil van Dijk is perhaps the finest centre-back on the planet right now, and Liverpool's elite defensive record can be attributed to the fact the Dutchman played every minute of the season. A superhuman effort from a superhuman defender.





Even though he finally made an error leading to a goal, we're happy to let him off this time.





Centre-Back: John Egan





Egan helped Sheffield United exceed expectations

Sheffield United's centre-backs have taken the Premier League by storm this season. Chris Wilder's overlapping tactic has been unstoppable at times, and leading the charge has been 27-year-old John Egan.





The Blades conceded just 39 goals this season - the best record outside the top three - and a lot of credit for that has to go to Egan.





Honourable mentions: Harry Maguire, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Çağlar Söyüncü.





Left-Back: Andy Robertson





Robertson managed half of his Liverpool goals this season

Finishing off this Liverpool-dominated back line is Andy Robertson who, like Alexander-Arnold, also went one better with his assist tally this season. He ended with what would have been a record-tying 12, but again, his partner-in-crime stole the headlines away.





The Scot also showcased his scoring touch this season, finding the back of the net twice in the league.





Honourable mentions: Lucas Digne, Enda Stevens.





Central Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne





De Bruyne managed 20 assists this season

When you tie Thierry Henry's assist record, you waltz into the Team of the Season without any debate whatsoever.





After a slow year in 2018/19, Kevin De Bruyne came back with an enormous bang this time around. His creativity was on another level as he ended the campaign with 20 assists and an impressive 13 goals, which had him in the Ballon d'Or conversation before the award was cancelled.





Central Midfield: Jordan Henderson





Henderson captained Liverpool to their first Premier League title

The driving force behind Liverpool's title triumph was captain Jordan Henderson, whose leadership and sheer class have both been on show all season long.





Henderson was handed the FWA Player of the Year award in recognition of his achievements, and he'll likely be in the mix for the remaining individual awards as well.





Central Midfield: Bruno Fernandes





Fernandes took the Premier League by storm

It's always hard putting a January signing into a Team of the Season. Bruno Fernandes wasn't in England for the entire season, but that didn't stop him having an unbelievable impact at Manchester United.





In his 14 games, Fernandes racked up a ludicrous eight goals and seven assists, and he almost single-handedly turned United from a mid-table side to a Champions League team.





Honourable mentions: Wilfred Ndidi, Mateo Kovačić, Jack Grealish.





Right Winger: Raheem Sterling





Sterling hit 20 goals this year

Raheem Sterling continued to prove that he is one of the world's elite forwards this season. He bagged 20 goals with Manchester City - good enough for third place in the league's goalscoring charts.





Oh, and he ended the season as a right winger, so this counts.





Honourable mentions: Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Adama Traoré.





Striker: Jamie Vardy





Vardy won the Golden Boot

The oldest Golden Boot winner in Premier League history, 33-year-old Jamie Vardy managed a whopping 23 goals this season to fend off competition from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Ings at the top of the scoring charts.





His electric form was a major part of the reason why Leicester were once seen as the only viable contenders to Liverpool's crown, and during the later stages of the season, his goals ensured the Foxes remained in a Champions League battle until the final day.





Honourable mentions: Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang, Danny Ings, Anthony Martial, Raúl Jiménez.





Left Winger: Sadio Mané





Mane has popped up with some crucial goals

Sadio Mané was on another level this season. His 17 goals is impressive enough on paper, but it's the magnitude of those goals which sets the Senegal international apart from the rest.





His goals have directly contributed to six Liverpool victories, and the 18 points earned from those wins just so happens to be the difference between the Reds and Manchester City this year.





Honourable mentions: Marcus Rashford, Son Heung-min.





