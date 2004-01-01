90min's Champions League 2021/22 team of the season

It's fair to say some players put in all-time great Champions League performances this season.

From Thibaut Courtois' masterful final, to Karim Benzema's hat-trick vs Paris Saint-Germain, there have been some incredible individual displays.

But who put in the best? Well that's what we're here to find out with a Champions League team of the season brought to you by90min's 'Football Tackles' charity of the week: KLABU.

KLABU believe that young people in refugee camps have hopes and dreams beyond just survival. And this is where KLABU sees an opportunity to add value to a refugee's life, using the power of sport to (re)ignite the spirit of refugees.

How they do that is though building sports clubs in refugee camps to help refugees rebuild their lives. KLABU make way for moments of play to take the stage, allowing refugees to break down barriers, build confidence and create friendships - through the power of sport, together on the field.

To find out more about KLABU, click here.

1. 4-3-3

Image by Matthew Burt

GK - Thibaut Courtois - The man of the match in the final, Courtois was exceptional in the Champions League for Real Madrid. An all-round brilliant goalkeeper.



RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - Three final appearances to his name and he's still only 23 years old. TAA proved time and time again this season that he's the best attacking right-back in the business.



CB - Virgil van Dijk - It's no surprise that Liverpool's resurgence both on the continent and domestically coincided with VVD's return from injury. A game-changer for the Reds.



CB - Pau Torres - At the heart of Villarreal's remarkable run to the semi-finals. He's been linked with every big club in Europe for a very good reason.



LB - Joao Cancelo - 2021/22 will go down as the season in which Cancelo really announced himself as one of the world's best full-backs. Sure he was good at Inter and Juventus before, but he hit a different level this season.



CM - Kevin De Bruyne - Probably the best midfielder in the world right now, De Bruyne was absolutely exceptional in the Champions League as Man City made it all the way to the semi-finals.



CM - Joshua Kimmich - Bayern endured a rather disappointing campaign in Europe - shockingly losing the quarter-finals to Villarreal - but no one can doubt how well Kimmich played. He is an unbelievable footballer.



CM - Luka Modric - It's insane that Modric is still this good at 36 years old. No footballer has ever been this good at his age ever.



RW - Mohamed Salah - He wasn't able to avenge Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid back in 2018, but Salah still had a pretty great Champions League campaign - scoring eight goals in 13 games.



ST - Karim Benzema - The tournament's top scorer this season with 15 goals, Benzema surely bagged himself a first Ballon d'Or with his astonishing performances on the continent this season.



LW - Vinicius Junior - The breakout star of the 2021/22 season, Vinicius Jr was utterly brilliant, evening scoring the winner in the Champions League final.