90min's Definitive A to Z of Liverpool

The Merseyside club have won practically every major honour available to them, with timeless players and iconic symbols that represent everything great about the club, from stadiums to songs.

A is for Anfield

Anfield has been Liverpool's home ever since they were founded in 1892, and is one of the most iconic stadiums standing. When 54,000 fans are packed in and bouncing, the atmosphere is one of the best around.



B is for John Barnes



A graceful winger during the 1980s and 1990s, Barnes was one of Liverpool's finest. Really we wanted to use Anfield Rap for 'a', but alas.



C is for Ian Callaghan



Callaghan holds the record for the most appearances in red, making a remarkable 857 appearances over 19 years. Here's to you, sir.

D is for Kenny Dalglish



King Kenny is quite easily one of Liverpool's greatest ever players, with 172 goals in over 500 appearances. He also returned as manager in 2011, winning the League Cup and guiding the Reds to the FA Cup Final.



E is for European Cups

Liverpool have six of the big buggers, more than any other British team. Their last one came in 2019, when they beat ​Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in an all-English affair in Madrid.



F is for Robbie Fowler



The born and bred Scouser averaged almost a goal every two games, and is best remembered outside of the club for scoring the fastest ever league hat-trick back in 1994.

He netted a treble inside 4 minutes 33 seconds against ​Arsenal, with his record standing for 21 years before being broken by current Liverpool star ​Sadio Mane.



G is for Steven Gerrard



Who else? Liverpool's greatest ever captain and one their greatest ever player, Gerrard is Mr Liverpool. 17 years, 710 appearances and nine trophies for the best to ever pull on a red shirt.



H is for Roger Hunt

Hunt was another excellent goalscorer for Liverpool, netting 286 goals in his 11-year Reds career. He sits second in the leading goalscorer charts, behind a certain Welshman.



I is for Istanbul



The scene of Liverpool's most famous modern day triumph, and a city forever in the hearts of all Reds. 3-0 down at half-time against Milan in the 2005 Champions League final, and the rest was history.



J is for Jamie Carragher

Another Anfield legend, Carragher was one hard-hitting defender. He made 737 appearances, spending his entire playing career on Merseyside.



K is for the Kop



The heart and soul of Anfield, the Kop is the sound and colour of Liverpool. It holds over 12,000 people and was once Britain's biggest single tier stand, remaining one of the most iconic.



L is for Liverpool



The namesake city, known for The Beatles, its role in the Industrial Revolution and, of course, Liverpool FC.



M is for Merseyside



Liverpool is the heart of Merseyside, off the River Mersey. It also gives its name to the fierce Merseyside derby, contested with the Reds' city rivals ​Everton.



N is for Phil Neal

Neal is Liverpool's most decorated player ever, with 23 major trophies including four European cups and eight league titles. Put some respect on his name.



O is for Michael Owen

It's amazing that Owen won a Ballon d'Or and still managed to have a career that didn't do his ability justice.

Owen stole the show at the 2001 FA Cup Final when his late brace against Arsenal secured Liverpool's sixth FA Cup.



P is for Bob Paisley



Paisley spent nine years at the helm, and is a true Liverpool icon. He brought an incredible 20 trophies to Anfield in one of the club's most successful eras, signing the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Ian Rush.



Q is for Alberto Aquilani

If you want to find a better 'q' then be our guest.

Aquilani was a hot prospect when arriving at Liverpool, but struggled to leave his mark before leaving for Fiorentina after three years.



R is for Ian Rush



Rush is Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer, and looks likely to hold that record for years to come. The Welshman scored an incredible 346 goals, regarded as one of their all-time greats.



S is for Bill Shankly



15 years and 10 trophies don't do him justice; Bill Shankly is quite simply the greatest to ever grace Liverpool Football Club. He transformed the club into a superpower and did so much for the club, laying the foundations for decades to come.

T is for Fernando Torres



In his heyday, El Niño was some player. Torres scored 81 goals for Liverpool and was one of the deadliest strikers in the ​Premier League, before departing for ​Chelsea in 2011. We don't talk about that.

U is for Unbeaten run

Liverpool went on a remarkable unbeaten run from 2019 to 2020, going 44 league games without defeat.

They could've gone on to smash the all-time Premier League record of 49 set by Arsenal's Invincibles, but a shock 3-0 defeat to ​Watford brought an end to the remarkable run.



V is for Virgil van Dijk

One of the best defenders in the world, van Dijk has revolutionised Liverpool since arriving in 2018. With three trophies already to his name, they look to be the first of many for the Dutchman.



W is for World champions

Liverpool won their first ever Club World Cup in 2019, defeating Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 thanks to their own Brazilian, ​Roberto Firmino.

X is for Xabi Alonso

Alonso only scored 19 goals for the Reds, but one of them proved to be one of the club's most important ever. The Spaniard completed the comeback in the 2005 Champions League Final, scoring the equaliser as they went on to win it.



Y is for You'll Never Walk Alone

No four words are more synonymous with Liverpool than 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. It's emblazoned across the badge, etched into the gates of Anfield and sung before every home game, with the song brought to fame by Gerry & The Pacemakers.



Z is for Boudewijn Zenden

Yep, slim pickings again.

Zenden won two trophies in two years with the Reds, but injuries limited him to 47 appearances.



