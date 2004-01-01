90min's Liverpool Player of the Month Award - September

Well, new season, but same Liverpool it seems.

After a slightly below-par end to the last campaign - and a defeat against Arsenal in the most glorious of glorified friendlies - the entire footballing world came to the conclusion that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were finished. The bubble had burst. Back to the relegation-threatened Hodgson days.

Okay, slight exaggeration, but people had their doubts. The Reds have silenced the critics rather quickly, with three wins from their opening three, which has set them well on their way to another title-chasing season.

Now, with September already in the rear-view mirror, it's time to decide who the standout player has been from Klopp's ranks.

Based on the match ratings from the first month of the new season, here are Liverpool's top performers.

3. Virgil van Dijk

Appearances: 3

September Average Rating: 7.33



Coming in at third place is Dutch superstar Virgil van Dijk.



To many people's shock, Van Dijk suffered a bit of a difficult opener, despite finding the net. The 29-year-old gifted Leeds United's Patrick Bamford a goal as the Reds just about saw off the newly promoted side.



His next two outings showed us far more of what we've come to expect from the big man; class, composure, strength, leadership - the whole package.



Keeping the likes of Timo Werner and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quiet is far from the easiest task in the world, but Liverpool's number five managed it quite capably.

2. Alisson

Appearances: 3

September Average Rating: 7.33



The calamity days of Simon Mignolet, Loris Karius and shudder Adam Bogdan are very much a thing of the past at Anfield, with Alisson once again giving us with another goalkeeping masterclass.



Despite being beaten by all three of Leeds' shots on target on the opening day, the Brazilian was hardly at fault for any of the goals conceded.



The next weekend, he proved what he was made of by keeping out Jorginho's penalty to maintain his clean sheet at Stamford Bridge. This was followed up by a vital stop to deny Alexandre Lacazette an equaliser at Anfield.



With his handling, distribution, and speed off his line being as magnificent as ever, it's been another top class month for the former Roma man.

1. Sadio Mane

Appearances: 3

September Average Rating: 8



It's been the backline getting all the plaudits so far, but make no mistake about it - the forwards have been just as impressive.



The Senegalese winger was the main man for Klopp in the past month, netting a brace against Chelsea and putting in a man of the match display at home to Arsenal.



While his pace, dribbling, and finishing have never been in question, Mane's tenacity and intelligence really came to the fore in September. His movement and positional sense earned him goals in the last two games, and his hard work forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into an error leading to his second at Stamford Bridge.



Congratulations, Sadio. You're 90min's Liverpool Player of the Month.