9 moves Liverpool need to make in the January transfer window

Merry Christmas everyone!

It might not be quite as comfortable as last year but Liverpool have made it to 25 December top of the Premier League table and remain favourites to retain their title.

That continued on-field success coupled with the financial implications of the pandemic mean there's not an awful lot to do in January, right?

Well, there's still a few ends to tie up heading into 2021...

1. Gini Wijnaldum New Deal

Gini Wijanldum's future has been the one loose thread in an otherwise meticulously woven squad planning strategy at Anfield in recent times.



While some reports claim there is still hope that the 30-year-old will sign new terms to take his tenure at Liverpool beyond the summer, time is running out.



The Dutchman continues to be one of Jurgen Klopp's most trusted performers and dressing room leaders. In the midst of an unprecedented injury crisis, his importance has never been more apparent.



Just give him what he wants.

2. Caoimhin Kelleher New Deal

"Yeah jeez my phone's been hoppin'" ?



Caoimhín Kelleher with a night he will never forget ?



? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/oeHauTigod — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 1, 2020

22-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher has leapfrogged Adrian to become Liverpool's number two this season, impressing in the absence of Alisson with some assured displays.



The young Irishman - who started off as a striker at junior level - has a contract at Anfield that expires in 2022 and the sooner he is tied down to a new long-term deal the better.



It's the least he can do now we've all learned how to say his name.

3. New Centre Back

Another taste of the Red Bull for Liverpool? | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Fabinho and Joel Matip have proven themselves as good as any Premier League pairing at the back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Meanwhile, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio have impressed more than they had any right to when called upon.



Still, if Liverpool can secure a deal for a quality, specialist option to bolster their options, then they'll be all the better for it going into 2021.



22-year-old Dayot Upamecano (above right) has been mentioned and a relatively low release clause will supposedly come into effect in the summer.



Names like Ozan Kabak, Pau Torres and Ben White have all been linked too but doing big deals in January is notoriously difficult.

4. Sepp van den Berg Loan

Van den Berg hasn't been one of the Liverpool youngster's to step up so far | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

While Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have been handed chances in this most unusual of seasons, 2019 season signing Sepp van den Berg has not.



Though still young, the 19-year-old does not appear to be particularly close to the first-team (even with all the injuries in defence) and may benefit from a loan spell either domestically or abroad, as Williams and Phillips both did.

5. Bring Back Harvey Elliott

How’s Harvey Elliott getting on you ask... pic.twitter.com/11FT3dWqkj — The GegenPress (@GegenPressPod) December 3, 2020

Harvey Elliott is absolutely ripping it up in the Championship.



The 17-year-old has four goals (including the above) and four assists in 14 appearances for playoff hopefuls Blackburn Rovers.



The Premier League's youngest ever player looks destined for the top and there is talk that his loan deal could even be cut short to compensate for Diogo Jota and the other injuries.



It's an exciting prospect...

6. Sell Divock Origi

Origi's time at Liverpool might be over | PHIL NOBLE/Getty Images

Divock Origi will remain eternal; his name engraved into Liverpool folklore for generations to come...



However, his time as a first-team player is coming to an end.



The Belgian doesn't really seem to fit into Klopp's system, while he seems to have run out of aces (in the form of crucial goals) up his sleeves.



Sentimentality aside, Origi is the obvious option to sell for the purpose of boosting the coffers in January. Wolves have been mentioned.



Sorry everyone. Sorry 2019 me.

7. David Alaba Pre-Contract Agreement

Could Liverpool pull off another Thiago? | Handout/Getty Images

Much like Thiago Alcantara before him, David Alaba's Bayern Munich contract is winding down and his time in Bavaria seems to be up.



As of 1 January first, the Austrian will be free to sign a pre-contract deal ahead of summer 2021 with any foreign club.



There are few operators more versatile, experienced or talented. If the funds are there, it's a no-brainer, isn't it?



Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG have all been linked too.

8. Make in Roads With Jamal Musiala

Most Bundesliga goals at 17 years of age ?



Kai Havertz - 4

Timo Werner - 4

Jamal Musiala - 3 (and counting)



???????⭐ pic.twitter.com/U2NfxYKH9S — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 10, 2020

Also at Bayern Munich alongside Alaba is 17-year-old Jamal Musiala.



The England Under-21 international is enjoying a breakthrough campaign with the European champions, having scored three times nine Bundesliga appearances so far.



While England and Germany battle it out for the midfielder's international future, Bayern are also desperate to tie him down beyond the next 18 months of his current contract - reportedly even offering as much as £100,000 a week.



Liverpool have been linked with the wonderkid and giving him a reason not to sign a new deal with Bayern could be an important piece of groundwork for future transfer windows.



This is definitely not tapping up, you understand...

9. Some Sort of Magic Sponge

A new magic sponge, industrial amounts of cotton wool, replace all their bones with Adamantium - anything just to stop all the injuries... please.