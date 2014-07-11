A Timeline of Liverpool's Rise to Being the Best Team in the World

Remember those vaulting boxes you had to jump over in P.E class and there was always that one kid who ​was significantly more athletic, better looking, could jump higher and just generally physically superior in every way?

Yeah? Well the rest of the class is world football at the moment and that kid's name is Liverpool Football Club.

It's a bizarre name for a child, sure, but you get my drift.

13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand and officially the best club in the world, Jurgen Klopp's side are on course to add 'champions of England' to their already impressive list of monikers. Barring any collapse of cataclysmic proportions, that is.

Fans of the club, or indeed fans of the sport who appreciate greatness, have been in awe of their rise to this point. It's hard not to be - they're outstanding in every department, well-run from the top down and boast a manager who has endeared himself to the public.

They are, without doubt, the best team in the world.

So how did they get to this point? Let's look back at the timeline from the 2013/14 season onwards, where highs and lows have played their part in taking the club where it is today.

Sale of Luis Suarez - 11/7/2014

Having come within touching distance of claiming their first ​Premier League title at the tail end of the season prior, there were hopes from within the Liverpool camp that they could make another push in 2014/15.

However, getting his teeth stuck into Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup that summer spelled the end of Luis Suarez's days on Merseyside. Having signed him for £22.8m, the club made a near-£50m profit, using those funds to splash over £100m more of their own dosh on ten new arrivals.





Some decent additions were made, but the club's plan to spend big on a swathe of new players didn't really pay off, and they have since changed strategy in this regard. Shipping off one of their prized assets was good business given the circumstances, but the manner in which they utilised those funds was far from it. A sixth place finish in the league the following season was not the plan.





A lesson for the future? Most certainly.

Steven Gerrard's Departure & Jordan Henderson Replacing Him as Captain - 16/5/2015

The scenes at Anfield for Steven Gerrard's final home game for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/2bdIAC4zGU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 16, 2015

The end of an era that brought with it fresh beginnings. Not one that would be by any stretch of the imagination a smooth one, but a gradual process that would require tinkering in the transfer market and a new leader to emerge.

Despite having not quite lived up to the hype surrounding him at Sunderland, that role was bestowed upon Jordan Henderson. This is a player Rodgers had initially wanted to swap for Clint Dempsey upon his arrival, and who was then tasked with leading one of English football's biggest clubs after one of their greatest ever players gave up the mantle.

Playing 37 games the season before, he'd clearly won Rodgers over. At this stage nobody could have envisaged what was to come, but clearly the Northern Irishman saw something in the Sunderland lad and it was a move that may very well go down as one of his finest successes at the club.

Signing James Milner & Roberto Firmino - Summer 2015

The Reds have agreed personal terms with Milner, who will sign for #LFC upon the expiry of his contract on July 1 pic.twitter.com/CsPcUeMo9y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2015

Funnily enough, the biggest arrival in the summer of 2015 was neither Milner or Firmino . It was actually Christian Benteke's £32.5m move that raised eyebrows. Not the free transfer of Milner from ​Manchester City, nor the £29m acquisition of ​Firmino - or even the loan deal for target man Steven Caulker. Remember him?





Both players would feature regularly for Liverpool, but despite showing glimpses of their talent the Reds looked a shadow of the side that Rodgers had guided to within a whisker of the league title two seasons ago.

Sacking Brendan Rodgers - 4/10/2015

It was coming.

Results had deteriorated significantly since their title challenge came to a crashing halt, with no amount of outlay from the owners being enough to aid Rodgers in rekindling this Liverpool team.

A 1-1 draw away at Everton was the final nail in the coffin, although the decision to relieve him of his duties was made before a ball was kicked at Goodison Park. It was a sad end for a manager the club had placed so much faith in, admiring his style of play at Swansea and believing that brand of football could secure the club a maiden Premier League crown.

It was within their grasp, but Rodgers couldn't recover and eventually paid the ultimate price.

Jurgen Klopp Enters the Fray - 8/10/2015

We heard the news today, oh boy! All the best at The Kop, Jürgen Klopp! All the best at @LFC! #klopplfc pic.twitter.com/2vAvY4Hc4F — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 8, 2015

Four days after Rodgers was sacked, Liverpool made what can be fairly described as their one of their greatest ever signings in the form of former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician had long-been tipped with making the move away from the ​Bundesliga, with his swashbuckling, high energy pressing game one that could be suited to English football. Keen onlookers lauded the appointment, even if for the remainder of that season it failed live up to the hype.

His first three matches were successive 1-1 draws but there was a distinct improvement with matters on the pitch compared to his predecessor. It was undoubtedly better.

Europa League Comeback Against Borussia Dortmund - 14/4/2016

A sign of things to come, perhaps? Needing to score three goals with 25 minutes remaining against ​Dortmund to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, Liverpool demonstrated the level of spirit that they've since become known for, doing just that in the dying seconds to secure passage to the next round.

Furthermore, it harked back to the club's days in the Champions League. The days where the famous Anfield roar would not only instill fear into opposition but give the players the boost they needed to go above and beyond their own potential.

More Shrewd Transfer Business - Summer 2016

Presented with his first summer transfer window, Klopp began setting out his Liverpool blueprint. ​Sadio Mane had shown the Premier League he could be unstoppable on his day, while Georginio Wijnaldum looked a solid player at Newcastle without ever truly excelling.

However, Klopp knew that in order to forge his ultimate Merseyside outfit these two would be pivotal. Joel Matip on a free was also a shrewd transfer, while a certain Trent Alexander-Arnold was promoted from the youth set-up.

Equally important though was the trimming of deadwood. Players at the club who never fit the Klopp mould such as Luis Alberto, Benteke, Jordan Ibe and Joe Allen were all bid auf wiedersehen.

Setting the Tone Against Arsenal - 14/8/2016

Their first game of the 2016/17 Premier League season saw the Reds pitted away against ​Arsenal, and it was something of a humbling at the Emirates Stadium. While the final 4-3 scoreline may not have fairly reflected the game, Klopp's side were all over the Gunners like a rash with the front three of Philippe Coutinho, Firmino and Mane causing havoc throughout.





With a first full pre-season under his belt, this was a sign of things to come under Klopp. Defensively there were still questions to ask, but it was still so early into his tenure that patience was required.

Clinching a Top Four Spot - 21/5/2017

Imperative to increasing revenue, attracting a higher calibre of players and returning to the biggest stage, ​Champions League qualification must have been the primary target heading into the season. It was sealed on the final day of the campaign against Middlesbrough - despite having topped the table in November - as the club finished one point clear of Arsenal in fifth.





Over the course of the season there were ups and downs. Losing only one match in their opening 19 league fixtures, the club then went on a barren run of just one win in seven which derailed their title challenge.





However, the docket placed on Klopp's desk the summer before won't have extended much further than 'Champions League', so it was job done in that sense. Liverpool were back among Europe's elite.

Transfer Activities - Summer 2017

What was painstakingly clear from the season before was Liverpool's weaknesses were in their own half, as it were. Defensively they weren't at the level Klopp wanted, conceding the most goals of any of the top four sides that campaign.





Andrew Robertson joined for a meagre £8m, while ​Mohamed Salah's signing spelled what was presumably the beginning of the end of Coutinho's Anfield days. The Egyptian would go on to score a staggering 44 goals in all competitions in his debut season, while Robertson was embarrassingly superior than Alberto Moreno before him.

Signing Virgil van Dijk - 1/1/2018

Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.



Full story: https://t.co/tJy9vsGOen pic.twitter.com/L17A7UwqaU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2017

Record-ever signing. Most expensive defender in the world at the time. £75m? Pittance.

There are precious few superlatives left to describe the impact of the Dutchman's arrival on Merseyside. He may have cost a fortune, but Coutinho's £142m departure more than made up for it.

He's the best defender in the world, playing for the best team in the world. Money very well spent.

Securing Champions League Football Again - 13/5/2018

​A somewhat stuttering end to the season had Liverpool's Champions League hopes looking anything but assured, as three matches without victory left a home clash with Brighton on the final day carrying extra significance.

Fortunately, they couldn't really have handpicked an easier fixture. Without ever exerting themselves fully, Klopp's men eased to a 4-0 victory ahead of a colossal moment in the club's recent history - a Champions League final against ​Real Madrid.

The Loris Karius S***show - 26/5/2018

A barmy route to the Champions League final saw Liverpool destroy City, who were winning the Premier League at a record-breaking canter, in the quarter-finals. Roma were next in the semi-finals, with the Reds making hard work of the tie after leading 5-2 from the first leg. The Italian side came back to win 4-2 on home soil, but Liverpool ultimately prevailed with a 7-6 aggregate win.

Having made the additions Klopp sorely needed in attack, midfield and defence, it was one infamous night in Kiev that showed the German - and the world - where Liverpool were lacking, as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat.

Two absolute clangers from Loris Karius on the biggest club stage of all spoiled what could have been a joyous night and instead the Reds endured one of the worst nights in recent memory.

Change had to come.

Enter Alisson - 19/7/2018

Liverpool needed a goalkeeper. Everyone knew that already, but the 3-1 defeat to Madrid really rammed it home and forced Klopp to act.

That he did, in the shape of Brazilian stopper Alisson from Roma for a then-record fee for a goalkeeper at £66.8m. It was a signal of intent on the club's behalf that they meant business. Defeat in the Champions League final was to be a defining moment in the club's history, but for all the right reasons.





Along with Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita arrived for big fees to bolster numbers and add competition. In other words, it was a damn fine window.

THAT Save Against Napoli - 11/12/2018

It hadn't been the greatest of group campaigns for Liverpool in the Champions League and having reached the final the season prior, there was a distinct possibility they wouldn't even qualify for the knockout stages this time around.

Well, Alisson had different ideas, making a crucial save against Arkadiusz Milik in added time of their 1-0 win over Napoli that ensured progression to the next round. Would Karius have saved that? You're damn right he wouldn't have.

Defeat to City - 3/1/2019

Seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool looked untouchable. Without defeat in the league and on course for a maiden Premier League title, victory over nearest challengers City would have seen them move ten clear at the league summit.

The 2-1 loss that day turned the tide of the title race, placing City firmly back into the hunt for league glory and rattling the Reds in their quest for the crown.





Was this result the one that cost them the title? Or was it the four draws in six games not long after that would prove fatal? Either way, that Etihad clash set the benchmark for what was required to win the league. There could be no slip-ups if they were to ever end their barren run for top flight success, with that result surely being used by the players as motivation to succeed.

Barcelona Comeback - 7/5/2019

Would this have happened had they not performed similar miracles against Dortmund three years before? Who knows, but it certainly must have helped.

Liverpool navigated their way to the Champions League semi-finals with relative ease, seeing off Bayern Munich and Porto along the way, but it all looked like coming to another miserable end when ​Barcelona secured a 3-0 home leg win. The result flattered Barça, but it mattered little; the Reds had it all to do.





In one of the most special nights in the club's history, Liverpool overturned that deficit to secure a 4-3 aggregate success. This was a side destined for glory - perhaps not domestically just yet, but far too good to finish a season empty-handed. A night that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Banishing the Demons - 1/6/2019

The Premier League had evaded their grasp by the narrowest of margins, but revenge in the Champions League was still on the cards.





Tasked with defeating Tottenham, Liverpool conceded the vast majority of the possession, registered half as many passes and faced nearly three times as many shots on goal.

Did it matter? Did it tuppence. Mohamed Salah's early penalty and Divock Origi's late strike sealed the deal and, fittingly, Alisson saved eight shots to keep a clean sheet, aided by Klopp's now perfect defence.

Years of work in the transfer market along with years of graft on the training pitch had combined to birth one of the best night's in Liverpool folklore. It had all paid off on the European stage, and was unquestionably deserved.

'Sewing Up' the Title - 10/11/2019

OK, this obviously isn't definite just yet. Nor was it definite when Liverpool romped to a 3-1 win over City back in November.

However, it did put them nine points clear at the top of the table after just 12 games, a lead they have since gone on to extend. It was a performance and result that cast aside the ghosts of last season, where victory would have seen them go ten points clear and instead defeat reduced their lead to just four points - a lead they failed to hold on to.

But who are we kidding? We've only just entered January but we are watching the champions-elect in action. They've not lost in the league for an entire calendar year and are winning games even when they're not at their best. It's there for the taking.

Having learned from their previous failings, they won't let it slip this time. Most probably.

Klopp's New Deal - 13/12/2019

While it has been his work to date that has got Liverpool to where they are now, Klopp penning fresh terms until 2024 ensures this glorious chapter in the club's history isn't due for an early expiry date.

It means there are no unnecessary question marks over anything regarding the club's future and attentions can be focused entirely on positive aspects.

Get ready for more.

Champions of the World - 21/12/2019

The opportunity to travel to Qatar for the Club World Cup provided Klopp's men with the platform to stake their claim as the world's best football team. Generally, whoever reigns supreme in Europe is considered that, but without a title to prove it, that's all hypothetical.

A semi-final was successfully navigated through with Firmino's 91st minute winner, setting up a final with Brazilian outfit Flamengo. It proved to be the S eleção star who would put his countrymen to the sword, firing home in extra time to secure a hard-fought 1-0 success.





They felt like they were, the world saw them as such, but now Liverpool are officially the best side in the world. And, honestly, that is a title that doesn't look like being relinquished anytime soon.

