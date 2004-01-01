AC Milan confirm signing of free agent Divock Origi

AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Divock Origi on a free transfer following his release from Liverpool.

Origi established himself as a cult hero during his time at Liverpool, chipping in with some crucial goals including the clincher in the 2019 Champions League final.

However, he departed Anfield when his contract expired at the end of June in search of first-team football.

Despite some Premier League interest, Origi has long been expected to sign for the Serie A champions with 90min reporting that personal terms had been agreed all the way back in May.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, Newcastle preparing to break their transfer record for Moussa Diaby, Bayern Munich's interest in Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

On Tuesday, Milan finally confirmed the deal. The Belgium international - who has been capped 32 times by his country - becomes the Rossoneri's second signing of the transfer window after Alessandro Florenzi.

Milan had hoped to sign Sven Botman from Lille this summer, only for the Dutchman to opt for newly-monied Newcastle United instead.