Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is reportedly the subject of interest from two Italian clubs.

Grujic has spent the last two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin, and has been impressive during his time in the Bundesliga, scoring nine times in 51 appearances.

However, due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the German side opted not to sign the 24-year old on a permanent basis.

And, according to the Daily Mail, AC Milan and Benevento are interested in the Liverpool man.

Milan are said to be in the market for a new central midfielder following the departures of Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia. Both players were released after the expiry of their contracts at the end of the season.

Newly-promoted Benevento will look to bolster their squad after winning the Serie B title in August.

The Stregoni have played just one season of top flight football in their history - finishing in 20th place in the 2017/18 season. Reinforcements could be vital if they wish to avoid a repeat.

Italian site Tuttomercatoweb report that Benevento have already got in touch with the player's representatives, and are currently the only side to have actually made an offer for the midfielder.

However, any clubs looking to sign the Serbia international may have to dig deep into their wallets, with reports in February saying that Liverpool believe they can sell Grujic for at least £25m.

Grujic arrived at Anfield in January 2016 for a reported fee of £5.1m, making him Jurgen Klopp's first signing for the Reds.

Since then, the Serbian has made just 14 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, spending most of his time out on loan at Red Star Belgrade, Cardiff City, and Hertha Berlin.

With the Premier League champions looking to bring in Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, Grujic will likely fall further down the pecking order at Anfield, and may be sold in order to raise funds for other signings.