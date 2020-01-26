Accrington Stanley Owner Urges FA to Punish Liverpool for Shrewsbury Replay Plans

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt has called upon the FA to take action against Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp's decision to field no senior players in their replay with Shrewsbury.
League One Shrewsbury stunned the world champions on Sunday evening, fighting back from two goals down to secure a replay at Anfield. However, Liverpool's boss has come under fire for claiming that only 'the kids' will feature in the return match, while Under-23 boss Neil Critchley will take charge.
The replay falls in the Premier League's designated winter break, with Klopp unwilling to surrender the first team's time off. However, Accrington's Holt has taken offence to the German's decision, and believes that Liverpool should be punished for such action.
This is a battle @FA must win or their flagship competition is totally undermined.— Andyh (@AndyhHolt) January 27, 2020
This is a battle @EFL must win, or they should shut up shop.@LFC need censuring and fining heavily.
It’s not their football.
It’s ours.
This path we’re on, forever losing out to... https://t.co/kWF23qNLxN
"Liverpool need censuring and fining heavily. It is not their football, it's ours,"
Holt continued: "Just how much more evidence is needed for FA and EFL to see it has gone too far?
Klopp stated after the draw at New Meadow on Sunday:
"I know that is not very popular," confessed the Liverpool boss.
