Accrington Stanley Owner Urges FA to Punish Liverpool for Shrewsbury Replay Plans

​Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt has called upon the FA to take action against Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp's decision to field no senior players in their replay with Shrewsbury.

League One Shrewsbury stunned the world champions on Sunday evening, fighting back from two goals down to secure a replay at Anfield. However, Liverpool's boss has come under fire for claiming that only 'the kids' will feature in the return match, while Under-23 boss Neil Critchley will take charge.

The replay falls in the Premier League's designated winter break, with Klopp unwilling to surrender the first team's time off. However, Accrington's Holt has taken offence to the German's decision, and believes that Liverpool should be punished for such action.

Holt took to Twitter to say: "This is a battle the FA must win or their flagship competition is totally undermined. This is a battle EFL must win, or they should shut up shop.





"​Liverpool need censuring and fining heavily. It is not their football, it's ours," he added. "The path we are on, forever losing out to the Premier League has to stop. It might have to be government or supporters that have to fight for our game in the end."





Holt continued: "Just how much more evidence is needed for FA and EFL to see it has gone too far? Football is in distress. Act for our pyramid or leave."

This is not the first time Klopp has chosen to delegate domestic cup action to Critchley and the youth players. Due to their FIFA Club World Cup commitments in Qatar back in December, Liverpool's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Aston Villa was overseen by the Under-23 boss - a game the Reds lost 5-0.

Klopp stated after the draw at New Meadow on Sunday: "W e will not be there and it will be the kids.





"I know that is not very popular," confessed the Liverpool boss. " In April 2019 we got a letter from the Premier League where they ask us to respect the winter break and not to organise international friendlies or competitive games. We respect that.





"I said to the boys already two weeks ago that we will have a winter break."



