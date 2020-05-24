Adam Lallana Agrees to Short-Term Contract With Liverpool - But Nathaniel Clyne Set to Leave

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has agreed to a short-term contract extension which will see him remain with the champions-elect until the end of the season.





The Englishman is one of several players whose current deal is set to run until 30 June, but given the season is set to run well past that date, there is an option to ink a short-term deal to remain with the club until the campaign comes to an end.





Lallana's current contract expires on 30 June

According to the Daily Mail, that exact agreement has been reached as manager Jürgen Klopp is eager to keep Lallana around for both his on-field impact and dressing room influence as Liverpool push towards lifting the title.





The Reds do have the option to extend Lallana's contract by a further year, but given his struggles to hold down a permanent place in the starting lineup, they have declined to do so and they will instead allow Lallana to leave on a free transfer after the final game of the season against Newcastle United.





Given his imminent departure, priority will be given to the likes of Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones as the season winds down, but Lallana will remain an option for Klopp and will be able to join in the title celebration when it inevitably arrives.





Lallana is seen as one of the most appealing free transfers around this summer, and there is expected to be no shortage of suitors for the Englishman.





Leicester City are said to be leading the race, but there has also been interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Bournemouth and Burnley as clubs look to save money.





Nathaniel Clyne will leave on 30 June

One player who will not remain at the club after June is right-back Nathaniel Clyne. The 29-year-old, who has not featured this season after picking up a serious injury in pre-season, is training with the academy and will not be offered a short-term extension.





The report also adds that winger Xherdan Shaqiri will be leaving the club once the transfer window opens, with Newcastle United among those keen to sign the 28-year-old Switzerland international, who has started only twice in the Premier League in 2019/20.





