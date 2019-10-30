Adam Lallana Anticipating Football Coming 'Back With a Bang' After Pandemic Suspension

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has urged football fans to keep things in perspective during football's lockdown, insisting that football 'will be back with a bang'.

Football across the world has come to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with leagues – including the Premier League – suspended indefinitely until it is safe to resume large gatherings.

The suspension of football has led to calls for the current season to be declared null and void. ​Liverpool currently find themselves 25 points clear at the top, and writing off the season would ultimately deny the Reds a first league title in 30 years.

The England international has insisted that the title is a long way from his mind right now though, instead focusing on public health.





​Speaking to BT Sport (via The Mirror) Lallana said: "It is very important that everyone stays safe for the foreseeable future and focuses on what really matters at the minute, and that's stopping the virus spread and being as safe as possible.





"I think it's just given everyone and chance to have a bit of time to themselves, do a bit of thinking and give you a bit of perspective on life. So if there are some positives you can take out of it then there will be some. Obviously we've got to prioritise health in this country and all over the world at the moment.





"I'm sure when the time's right, and if everyone listens to what the government are saying, then football will be back with a bang. Whatever route they decide to take I'm sure it will be an exciting one, as it always is."





Lallana has made 15 appearances for Liverpool this season, with his only goal coming against ​Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford back in October.

Coincidentally, Watford's Troy Deeney has tipped Lallana for success at United in the future. Speaking to The United Stand, Deeney said: “He could play for Man City but I think they’re overpopulated. You would take him at United. He’d be in the squad and 100% he improves the squad."