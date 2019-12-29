Adam Lallana Becomes the 'Most Wanted Man in Football' Amid Financial Chaos Caused by Coronavirus

It only took the entire European football calendar coming to a complete stop, but it has finally happened. Adam Lallana has become the most wanted man in football.

That's right - do not refresh your pages in shock. In one of the more surprising consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, the Liverpool midfielder is now courting a huge amount of interest ahead of the 2020/21 season.

​Lallana is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the campaign, and with his contract expiring on June 30, any potential suitors could pick up the 31-year-old for nothing - making him a hot prospect in the current market.

And the fact is, given the financial implications that have arisen due to the suspension of play, many more teams are keeping their eyes out for a cheeky bargain. Consequently, Football Insider claim the ex-Southampton man is now on the radar of 'virtually every' Premier League club, as the competition for his signature hots up.





But the Lallana love-in doesn't stop there, either.

A source within the Merseyside club described the midfielder as 'the most wanted man in football,' despite his advancing years and lack of first-team practice in recent years.

Lallana has impressed during his time at Anfield but his career has undoubtedly been halted by injuries, meaning he has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.

The much-fancied ​Liverpool star has made only three starts in the Premier League this season, and has been deemed surplus to requirements by the title chasers.

But his career at the top is far from over, by the sounds of things. It's not only the English top-flight which is salivating at the thought of landing themselves a bargain signing, though. Lallana is making waves all over Europe, with a whole host of top European sides keeping tabs on the midfielder, hoping to lure him away from the Premier League.

If he can stay fit, ​Lallana could prove to be a shrewd piece of business for whichever lucky team gets the deal over the line.