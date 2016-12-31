Adam Lallana Is the Perfect Signing for Champions League Bound Leicester

Adam Lallana's Liverpool career has fizzled out over the past few seasons, so it's easy to forget what an entertaining player he was at his prime.
At the peak of his powers, Lallana was blessed with one of the best sets of technical attributes of any English player in the Premier League - coupled with the ability to play seamlessly with both feet.
But, as so often happens with technically brilliant players, he was struck down with injury after injury, ruining his spell on Merseyside.
During his early seasons at Anfield, Lallana was deployed on both wings, utilised centrally as a number ten and even asked to play a more conservative midfield role.
The former Southampton man also impressed for England, scooping the Three Lions' Player of the Year award in 2016 for a string of spritely performances in an otherwise disastrous European Championship display.
Injuries, combined with the rapid advancements made by Liverpool during his time on the sidelines, have prevented Lallana reaching these heights more recently, but he has still proved himself to be a useful part of Jurgen Klopp's squad this season.
A move to King Power Stadium would mean a return to regular Champions League football for Lallana and his new side would benefit from someone of his experience during these high pressure games.
The 31-year-old had made 24 appearances in European competitions - more than anyone else in the Leicester squad, other than Jonny Evans.
The addition of Lallana would also represent the first time that James Maddison has had some genuine competition. Since arriving in the east Midlands at the beginning of last season, the former Norwich playmaker has missed just two Premier League games - a fact that may explain his recent drop in performance.
Lallana to Leicester? If it happens then wish him all the best. Deserves to be playing regular football, and he still retains the quality he had before his injury lay off.— YNWA (@LordSadio) February 19, 2020
It is easy to envisage Lallana playing a similar role to Maddison in the team, drifting behind the lone striker and providing the Foxes with a creative spark in possession.
He would also be capable of operating in one of the more withdrawn central midfield positions. His excellent close control and passing ability draw similarities to Dennis Praet, who has impressed whenever he has been deployed just in front of defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.
On Lallana's front, the technical and high intensity Foxes provide a good match for his skill set and the fact that he would not be expected to play every week is enough to allay any fitness concerns.
Source : 90min