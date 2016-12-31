Adam Lallana Is the Perfect Signing for Champions League Bound Leicester

Adam Lallana's Liverpool career has fizzled out over the past few seasons, so it's easy to forget what an entertaining player he was at his prime.

At the peak of his powers, Lallana was blessed with one of the best sets of technical attributes of any English player in the Premier League - coupled with the ability to play seamlessly with both feet.

But, as so often happens with technically brilliant players, he was struck down with injury after injury, ruining his spell on Merseyside.

During his early seasons at Anfield, Lallana was deployed on both wings, utilised centrally as a number ten and even asked to play a more conservative midfield role.

The former Southampton man also impressed for England, scooping the Three Lions' Player of the Year award in 2016 for a string of spritely performances in an otherwise disastrous European Championship display.

Injuries, combined with the rapid advancements made by Liverpool during his time on the sidelines, have prevented Lallana reaching these heights more recently, but he has still proved himself to be a useful part of Jurgen Klopp's squad this season.





The midfielder has appeared 19 times - albeit mainly as a substitute - and has taken on a key leadership role ​when the Reds have fielded young teams in both domestic cups.





Despite this, Lallana's time at Liverpool is close to coming to an end and he now looks set for a reunion with the man who brought him to Anfield back in 2014.





Yes, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have made an initial approach for the player and despite interest from ​Arsenal , ​Tottenham and ​West Ham , he should opt to join the Foxes as the two are a perfect couple.

A move to King Power Stadium would mean a return to regular ​Champions League football for Lallana and his new side would benefit from someone of his experience during these high pressure games.

The 31-year-old had made 24 appearances in European competitions - more than anyone else in the Leicester squad, other than Jonny Evans.





The Champions League will be a daunting experience for some of the club's younger players and having someone in the dressing room like Lallana who has done it all before is bound to useful. More widely, Rodgers may be in need of more experience in the squad with the future of club captain Wes Morgan still undecided.

The addition of Lallana would also represent the first time that James Maddison has had some genuine competition. Since arriving in the east Midlands at the beginning of last season, the former Norwich playmaker has missed just two ​Premier League games - a fact that may explain his recent drop in performance.

Lallana to Leicester? If it happens then wish him all the best. Deserves to be playing regular football, and he still retains the quality he had before his injury lay off. — YNWA (@LordSadio) February 19, 2020

It is easy to envisage Lallana playing a similar role to Maddison in the team, drifting behind the lone striker and providing the Foxes with a creative spark in possession.

He would also be capable of operating in one of the more withdrawn central midfield positions. His excellent close control and passing ability draw similarities to Dennis Praet, who has impressed whenever he has been deployed just in front of defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.





Leicester will be playing a lot more games next season and the addition of a dependable and experienced midfielder on a low risk deal is a superb bit of business.

On Lallana's front, the technical and high intensity Foxes provide a good match for his skill set and the fact that he would not be expected to play every week is enough to allay any fitness concerns.





It's a rare thing in modern football that a transfer suits all parties but Adam Lallana and Leicester are a match made in heaven.

