Adam Lallana on Feeling 'Rejected' After Liverpool Opted Against Contract Renewal

Adam Lallana has opened up on his summer exit from Liverpool, revealing that he initially felt 'rejected' by the club after they opted against extending his contract.

Lallana was deemed surplus to requirements and left upon the expiration of his contract after six years at Anfield, gradually seeing his role turn into that of a squad player as Jurgen Klopp rebuilt the club on the pitch.

Lallana left Liverpool as a Premier League winner | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

He is found a new lease of life at Brighton, working under Graham Potter, but speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Lallana opened up on departing Merseyside - admitting that he initially felt rejected after learning that he was no longer in Klopp's plans, before coming to terms with the idea.

“I went in and asked the question because I wanted to know what my future looked like,” Lallana said. “I had half an idea what the answer would be, but felt it would be better to know and to have a frank conversation. We had that much respect for each other.

“It is a weird feeling when you get told that you are kind of not wanted any more. There is an initial feeling of rejection and I think that’s normal in any walk of life".

He also revealed that he anticipated the outcome, however, and quickly got to grips with the reality so that he could enjoy what was left of his time with the club, adding: "When I realised it was going to be my last season at Liverpool, I made sure that I treated every day, every training session, like it was my last and didn’t take anything for granted".

Lallana made 15 appearances last season as the Reds lifted their maiden Premier League title, and he admitted that it was 'difficult' leaving after so long, though he did add that his new challenge with the Seagulls was 'something [he] needed'.

The 34-cap England international has looked sharp for Graham Potter's side since making the move, adding some experience to a youthful squad and seamlessly slotting in with a silky attack that is capable of playing attractive football.

Lallana provides balance in an exciting Brighton side | Pool/Getty Images

He's made five appearances to date, and could prove crucial to the Seagulls' fortunes should he be able to stay fit and find consistent minutes.