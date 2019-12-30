Adam Lallana Set for Summer Exit From Liverpool Against Jurgen Klopp's Wishes

​Adam Lallana is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer, despite Jurgen Klopp wanting the 31-year-old to extend his contract by a further year.

The former Southampton man's contract expires at the end of the season and will be free to talk to foreign clubs over a move ahead of the 2020/21 campaign when the January transfer window opens.

After injuries halted his progress at Anfield and saw him fall down Klopp's midfield pecking order, Lallana has often impressed when he's put on a Liverpool shirt this season. He has appeared 14 times for the Reds in all competitions thus far, making three goal contributions and recently starring in his side's slender 1-0 win over Wolves - where he set up Sadio Mane for the winner.

Despite his recent success, The Telegraph has reported that Klopp is resigned to losing Lallana at the end of the season, with the German understanding that the midfielder is still good enough to play regular football, something that he hasn't had at Liverpool for quite some time.

With RB Salzburg's Takumi Minamino joining the club at the start of January, competition for spots in Liverpool's midfield will only intensify and if Lallana feels that he can play at the top level for a few more years, a move away from Anfield has to be beneficial - from a playing perspective.

Newcastle is one possible destination for Lallana but the club are aware that there will be a number of clubs chasing the Liverpool man's signature, especially if the midfielder is available on a free transfer.

Lallana's former club Southampton have also been linked with a nostalgic summer move while clubs from MLS and Chinese Super League are also believed to be monitoring the situation.

Either way, it's understood that the 31-year-old won't make a decision about his future until his contract at Liverpool expires.