Adam Lallana Signs Short-Term Contract Extension at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has penned an extended contract until the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.





The 32-year-old's contract on Merseyside was due to expire at the end of June, when the current campaign should have been well and truly finished.





However, with coronavirus halting football across the globe for a number of months, a number of players across the Premier League have been left in limbo as the season now won't finish until the back end of July.





Adam Lallana has agreed a short-term extension that will enable him to complete the remainder of the 2019-20 season with the club ? — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 9, 2020

Lallana, though, is not going anywhere yet, with the club announcing on their official website that he has agreed to stay on, much to the delight of manager Jurgen Klopp.





He said: “I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it.





“This is absolutely how it should be, too, because I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much. It is not possible for me to find words in the English language to properly explain the importance of Adam Lallana during my period of being manager of this club.





Jurgen Klopp is delighted with Lallana's continued professionalism .

“But, to be honest, now is not the time for these words. Because of this news – that he stays until we finish this campaign – I can say all the things I want and need to when our season is concluding next month."





Lallana also expressed his delight at being able to finish the campaign with Liverpool, though he did admit that some of his time will be used to properly say goodbye to key people around the club.





“I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season – it means a lot to me and my family,” Lallana added. “Now isn’t the moment to review my time here because the focus needs to be on the remaining nine matches and the club finishing the season in the best manner possible.





“Of course, one of the big personal positives about committing to this short-term extension is that I will now get to say goodbye to the people who mean so much to me in the right way.





“The gaffer has been different class and we’ve had an honest conversation about what my role will be in the remaining weeks. I want to contribute in the most positive way possible that helps him and the team, not just for the remaining matches of this season – but also what they’ll need to consider for next.



