Adam Lallana to Be Left Out of Liverpool Squad for Final Day & Has Already Said Goodbye to Teammates

Adam Lallana will not be part of the Liverpool squad travelling to Newcastle on Sunday with the midfielder saying goodbye to his teammates after training on Saturday.





The midfielder's Anfield contract expires at the end of the season and the club have already confirmed that it will not be renewed. After lifting the Premier League trophy after the Reds' 5-3 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, there was a chance that Lallana could make one last Liverpool appearance at St. James' Park.





Adam Lallana lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday

According to the Mirror, the Englishman will be deprived of this Reds' swansong with Jurgen Klopp set to leave him out of his squad all together. Lallana bid an emotional goodbye to his teammates after their final training session of the season on Saturday.





This comes after he already penned an gushing tribute to the clubs' fans several days prior.





"Nothing but love and appreciation for the last 6 years. Thanks to the amazing people who made this place feel like home," he wrote on Instagram.





He went on the thank Brendan Rodgers who brought him to the club back in 2014 as well as Jurgen Klopp, under whom Lallana won a Champions League and Premier League title. Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was also lavished with praise.





"To the Skip, Jordan Henderson...my best friend! No one deserves success more than this guy. It’s meant everything to be at his side while he’s achieved it," he added.





Lallana himself has been praised by several of his former teammates in the last few days with Klopp also paying tribute. The playmaker is likely to attract a lot of interest from Premier League clubs over the coming months.





Brighton the front runners to sign Adam Lallana on a free. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 24, 2020

Leicester, Southampton and West Ham have all been linked, although Merseyside journalist Paul Joyce reports that Brighton are currently leading the race.











