Adama Traoré Closing in on Bumper New Wolves Contract

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traoré is closing in on a new contract at the club as a reward for his outstanding development under Nuno Espiríto Santo.

Traoré, who has often been criticised for his lack of end product, racked up an impressive six goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season, with his impressive form attracting interest from both Liverpool and Barcelona.

Rumours of a blockbuster move away from Molineux were constant during the summer, but according to the Mail, Wolves are confident of putting the speculation to bed by tying Traoré down to a new £100,000-a-week contract.

Should the Spaniard put pen to paper, he will become the fourth player at Wolves to take home a six-figure salary, following in the footsteps of Raúl Jiménez, Rui Patrício and João Moutinho.

“Things will happen naturally," Nuno said when asked about Traoré's future recently. "Speculation around our players doesn’t bother us. We know what we have to do.

“You can see how happy he’s been in training just by seeing us be together again.

We know what we have to do. First of all you have to be happy where you are and he clearly is.”

Traoré joined Wolves in a deal worth close to £22m in 2018, having previously endured exciting, yet frustrating spells with both Aston Villa and Middlesbrough following his departure from Barcelona in 2015.

Known for his outstanding blend of speed and strength, Traoré boasted some of the Premier League's best dribbling statistics, but regularly attracted criticism for his poor decision-making in the final third.

Nuno appears to have helped change that, with Traoré now regularly contributing goals and assists, and the winger's improvement earned him a spot in Luis Enrique's Spain squad during the last international break, with his debut coming against Portugal earlier this month.

“I was delighted and really happy for Adama because he made his debut and he got a start which shows the progress and the impact he’s had," Nuno added.

