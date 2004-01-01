Adrian close to new Liverpool deal

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is close to putting pen to paper on a deal to remain at Anfield next season as cover for first-choice Alisson.

The 34-year-old made six appearances in all competitions this season, one of which saw him ship seven goals in the infamous 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa back in October.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Adrian was expected to walk away and seal a free transfer to Real Betis, but the Daily Mail state that the Spaniard has instead opted to remain on the bench at Anfield for at least one more season.

Liverpool had been debating whether to promote 22-year-old Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher, who impressed in his five appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, but the decision has been made to loan the young goalkeeper out instead.

Those at Anfield are high on Kelleher and believe a season of senior football would be more beneficial than sitting on the bench as cover for Alisson.

Kelleher will be loaned out next season | Pool/Getty Images

Adrian's new contract also means there will be no second chance for German stopper Loris Karius. The 27-year-old, who has one year remaining on his deal, spent last season sitting on the bench for Union Berlin and is now expected to be sold for pennies.

Stuttgart have voiced their intention to move for Karius, who was one of the brightest young goalkeepers in the Bundesliga before his move to Liverpool in 2016.

Karius will be sold | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Whatever money Liverpool can raise by selling Karius will be added to their transfer kitty, with the Reds hoping to bring a few more players through the door after securing the signing of centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new forward, with Red Bull Salzburg's Patson Daka on the radar, while the club have also been linked with Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Sporting CP's Pedro Goncalves.

