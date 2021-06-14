Adrian signs Liverpool contract extension

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has penned a new and extended contract to remain at Anfield.

The finer details of the 34-year-old's new deal have not been revealed, but it's likely that his extension with keep him at Merseyside for a further 12 months.

Although he's very much a backup option to first choice Alisson Becker, the former West Ham stopper told Liverpool's official website how happy he is to be staying at the club.

“I’m delighted, I’m very happy to stay in the club,” Adrian said.

“Firstly, because it’s a reward from the club for the hard work that I’ve been doing since I signed two years ago. I really appreciate that confidence from the club, from the manager and from everyone involved in that situation.

“And secondly, and above all of that, it’s a pleasure to stay in Liverpool – it’s such a big club. But being as well a family club, it’s very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged.”

Adrian featured six times for Liverpool last season, sharing cup and deputising duties with young prospect Caoimhin Kelleher. But playing regular games isn't the end game at this stage of his career, with the Spaniard instead admitting that his motivation is competing for a place and trying to be better each day.

“I try to help the team in every moment,” he added. “To try to enjoy and give my experience in every second, to the player who plays in that moment or when I play, to try to be together at the same time.

“As Jürgen said, I’m a team player – I try to support, to give that confidence to those players, to try to give that confidence in the dressing room, in the training ground every day. To push each other.

Adrian was in goal when Liverpool lost 7-2 to Aston Villa last season | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“Because when you are giving your best, the other one is giving their best for sure and you’re pushing each other. At the end, it’s good for the club, for the group, for the manager as well to take the right decision in the moment for the game.

“I’m happy to do that job and also to try to have my opportunity as well and give the best when I have the chance.”