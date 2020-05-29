Adrian to Make Decision on Liverpool Future at End of the Season

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is set to decide whether or not he will stay with the Reds when the current season has concluded, with reports linking him with an exit from the club.





The Spaniard plays back-up to first choice Alisson Becker and with the Brazilian's blistering form as number one being crucial in Liverpool's inevitable Premier League title win, the chances of Adrian breaking in as the first choice keeper is virtually nil.





Despite this, however, Adrian has enjoyed a fair amount of game time this season, making 18 appearances in all competitions due to Alisson's injury issues.





Adrian and Alisson - Liverpool

With another year left on his contract, Adrian is delaying making a decision on his future until the 2019/20 season is completed, according to the Daily Express.





At 33 years old, the former West Ham man is already at the peak of his career and a move away from Liverpool would likely be one that sees him enjoy regular first team football.





With rumblings from the Turkish press suggesting Liverpool have made a bid for Trabzonspor keeper Ugurcan Cakir, Adrian would struggle for a spot on the bench if the transfer were to be completed.





As well as reports of a bid for Cakir, forgotten man Loris Karius has returned to Liverpool following a two-year loan spell at Besiktas, meaning Adrian would be battling with two much younger options merely to be a second choice.





Loris Karius - Besiktas

While he is generally considered a solid back-up, Adrian came under fire for Liverpool's Champions League round of 16 exit back in March. A poor clearance allowed Atletico Madrid back into the game and the general consensus was that he could've done a lot better with their other two goals in the 3-2 defeat at Anfield.





His inconsistencies this season when given an extended run of time between the sticks for the Premier League champions-elect could mean that his decision is made for him in the summer. If Liverpool opt to bring in another goalkeeper, it would most likely spell the end for at least one of Karius or Adrian.



