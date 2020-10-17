Ajax vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool travel to the Johan Cruyff ArenA to take on Ajax in their opening fixture of their 2020/21 Champions League campaign on Wednesday night.

It's the first time the two European footballing giants have faced one another in over 50 years, and it promises to be a hugely entertaining encounter.

The fixture pits the 2019 winners and semi-finalists together, but both teams will be looking to put disappointing displays in last season's competition behind them.

Team News

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from. The Dutch manager, who oversaw a domestic double in 2018/19, was able to rest key players Quincy Promes and Antony at the weekend and still be able to watch his side come away with a 5-1 victory. Club captain, and former Southampton player, Dusan Tadic continues to excel during his time in the Netherlands with three goals and two assists in his first five games of the new season.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, has several injuries to star players to contend with. Virgil van Dijk is expected to be out for the majority of the season after sustaining ligament damage in his knee following Jordan Pickford's horror challenge in the Merseyside derby at the weekend.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and goalkeeper Alisson Becker also remain absent through injury, while Joel Matip and Naby Keita are serious doubts for this opening Group D fixture. Summer signing Thiago is another who could miss the trip to Amsterdam after being on the receiving end of a robust Richarlison tackle.

Predicted Lineups

Ajax: Onana, Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico, Gravenberch, Klaassen, Kudus, Neres, Tadic, Promes.

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Recent Form

The Dutch giants have made a strong start to the new Eredivisie campaign, winning four of their opening five matches and thumping Heerenveen 5-1 last time out. Ill discipline may be a slight concern for Ten Haag though, after seeing his side pick up two red cards already this season.

Liverpool come into this midweek clash in contrasting form. The 2019/20 Premier League champions have conceded nine goals in their last two games and are without a win in three matches in all competitions.

Now the six-time European Cup winners have a mini injury crisis to contend with as well.

Here's how the two sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Ajax

Ajax 5-1 Heerenveen (18/10)

Groningen 1-0 Ajax (4/10)

Ajax 2-1 Vitesse (26/9)

Ajax 3-0 RKC Waalwijk (20/9)

Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 Ajax (13/9)

Liverpool

Everton 2-2 Liverpool (17/10)

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool (4/10)

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (1/10)

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (28/9)

Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool (24/9)

Prediction

Ajax lost a couple of key players in Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech over the summer but the 34-time Dutch champions have become accustomed to that in recent seasons and have a continuous supply line of new talent ready to take their place.

Young stars Ryan Gravenberch and Mohammed Kudus have started their careers well and Ten Haag's side are well-positioned to take advantage of Liverpool's injury crisis. Expect a close game on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Ajax 2-2 Liverpool